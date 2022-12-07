A ‘Chicago Med’ Departure, Series and Season Finales (‘Stargirl,’ ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Reginald,’), Jane Curtin on ‘Conners’

George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med

8/7c

In what’s turning out to be a big week for fond farewells—Trevor Noah steps away from The Daily Show Thursday, the same night Kelli Giddish departs Law & Order: SVU —Brian Tee ends his eight-season run as Navy vet Dr. Ethan Choi, one of Med’s original crew. The good news: He’s going out on a high, trading wedding vows with nurse April Sexton (former cast member Yaya DaCosta), but not before a few hiccups, including her dad’s chest pains. (It’s never easy being father of the bride.)

Eliza Morse / ©CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Stargirl

Series Finale 8/7c

Another casualty of the network’s slow and steady transition away from the DC Universe: the series finale, after only three seasons, for Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and her buds in the Justice Society of America. In the final chapter, they’re in “the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet.” I’m betting they’ll win this round.

CBS

The Amazing Race

Season Finale 9/8c

The field has narrowed to the last three teams, who in the season finale travel 3,000 miles to get back on American terra firma—specifically, Music City aka Nashville. The final challenges include delivering guitars and playing a giant floor piano (having seen Big might be an advantage). The winning team takes home the $1 million prize and priceless memories.

James Dittiger/SYFY

Reginald the Vampire

Season Finale 10/9c

The vampire comedy ends its first season with Reginald (Jacob Batalon) facing his long-awaited, and dreaded, Assessment. Can he survive it, and how? Expect some surprises. Reginald probably wouldn’t mind a Season 2 renewal, come to think of it.

ABC/Eric McCandless

The Conners

8/7c

TV comedy mainstay Jane Curtin (Saturday Night Live, Kate & Allie, 3rd Rock from the Sun) guests as Doris, mom to Louise (Katey Sagal) and Neville (Nat Faxon) and thus the mother-in-law to both Dan (John Goodman) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). What will she make of this raucous family as the holidays approach?

The Yule Log:

In an irreverent twist on the holiday-movie formula, VH1’s comedic All I Didn’t Want for Christmas (8/7c) stars Empire’s Gabourey Sidibe as Emily, who learns it’s not the best idea to write a rage-filled letter to Santa when under the influence. When her boozy wishes start coming true, will Emily finally get a grip on the true meaning of Christmas?

Other holiday highlights:

Inside Wednesday TV: