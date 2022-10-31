DC’s ‘Stargirl’ to End After Season 3 at The CW

The currently airing third season of DC’s Stargirl will be the show’s last, as the series joins the likes of The Flash, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew, all of which are coming to an end at The CW.

As reported by Deadline, new episodes will continue to air on Wednesdays through December 7, when the show will air its series finale. It’s believed the team behind Stargirl was given an early indication that this could be the final season and to write an ending that would satisfyingly conclude the series.

Created by Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school student Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who discovers the cosmic staff originally wielded by Starman and becomes the inspiration for a new generation of superheroes, known as the new incarnation of the Justice Society of America.

The cancelation comes following Nexstar Media Group‘s acquisition of The CW earlier this month and marks the latest in a string of cancelations from the network in 2022. In addition to The Flash, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew, this year, The CW has also dropped Batwoman, 4400, Charmed, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, Legacies, and In the Dark.

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons,” said Johns (via Deadline). “With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure.

“The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life,” he continued. “Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons.”

He concluded: “Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built!”

Bassinger also shared her thoughts, adding, “Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it. I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart.”

Stargirl, Season 3, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 8/7 c, The CW