Bosch
A tenacious homicide detective works to solve crimes in the Hollywood Division of Los Angeles.
July 7, 2:00 pm
Q&A
Michael Connelly Talks 'Bosch's Relevance & Teases Season 7
April 17, 11:00 am
Q&A
Jamie Hector on Why Season 6 of 'Bosch' Hits Close to Home
April 17, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Bosch' Is Back, Kenya Barris Unleashed on Netflix, 'Strike Back' Finale
April 16, 3:00 pm
Where We Left Off on 'Bosch': Catch Up Before Streaming Season 6
April 15, 3:30 pm
Preview
'Bosch' EPs Preview an Investigation That Puts Edgar in 'Serious Danger'
September 3, 2019, 12:00 pm
Which TV Shows Get the Best Reviews for the Least Money? (PHOTOS)
July 9, 2019, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: Overlooked at the Emmys ('Bosch,' 'Queen Sugar,' 'Suits'), Plus 'Love Island,' 'Amazing Race,' and More
April 19, 2019, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Bosch' is Back, 'Ramy' on Hulu, 'Last Man' Hits 150, Classic 'Lucy' Episodes
April 18, 2019, 3:00 pm
Q&A
'Bosch' Season 5: Titus Welliver Hints at Trouble for His LAPD Detective
March 19, 2019, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: 'One Day' Cancellation, Nathan Fillion as 'The Rookie,' 'This Is Us' and More
February 28, 2019, 2:40 pm
'Bosch' Announces Season 5 Return With New Trailer & Sneak Peek Photos (VIDEO)
September 3, 2018, 5:00 pm
Find Out What's Streaming on Amazon Prime Original
August 1, 2018, 6:02 pm
TV News Roundup: 'SOA' Star Joins 'Bosch,' 'Parts Unknown' Final Season Details & More
April 13, 2018, 5:15 pm
Q&A
Lance Reddick on 'Bosch' Season 4 and 'Wire' Nostalgia
April 13, 2018, 7:00 am
'Bosch' Season 4, 'Lost in Space' Reboot, 'Rellik,' Wyatt Cenac on HBO
March 17, 2018, 3:00 pm
What's Streaming on Amazon in April 2018
September 12, 2017, 8:01 am
Ask Matt: 'The Sinner,' Sci-Fi Reboots ('Lost in Space'), 'AGT' Finale, 'Night Shift,' 'Bosch,' More
April 19, 2016, 4:45 pm
Watch My Show:
Bosch
Is 'The Next Binge Experience,' Says Henrik Bastin
More Bosch ⇩