Bosch

Bosch

A tenacious homicide detective works to solve crimes in the Hollywood Division of Los Angeles.

Bosch Season 4
Q&A

Michael Connelly Talks 'Bosch's Relevance & Teases Season 7

 Jamie Hector
Q&A

Jamie Hector on Why Season 6 of 'Bosch' Hits Close to Home

 Bosch Season 6

Worth Watching: 'Bosch' Is Back, Kenya Barris Unleashed on Netflix, 'Strike Back' Finale

 Bosch Season 5

Where We Left Off on 'Bosch': Catch Up Before Streaming Season 6

 Jamie Hector Titus Welliver Bosch Season 6 Preview
Preview

'Bosch' EPs Preview an Investigation That Puts Edgar in 'Serious Danger'

 tv-shows-high-ratings-low-budget

Which TV Shows Get the Best Reviews for the Least Money? (PHOTOS)

 Suits - Season 8

Ask Matt: Overlooked at the Emmys ('Bosch,' 'Queen Sugar,' 'Suits'), Plus 'Love Island,' 'Amazing Race,' and More

 LMS-S7_EP720_0133

Worth Watching: 'Bosch' is Back, 'Ramy' on Hulu, 'Last Man' Hits 150, Classic 'Lucy' Episodes

 Bosch
Q&A

'Bosch' Season 5: Titus Welliver Hints at Trouble for His LAPD Detective

 NATHAN FILLION

Ask Matt: 'One Day' Cancellation, Nathan Fillion as 'The Rookie,' 'This Is Us' and More

 Bosch

'Bosch' Announces Season 5 Return With New Trailer & Sneak Peek Photos (VIDEO)

 FOREVER

Find Out What's Streaming on Amazon Prime Original

TV News Roundup: 'SOA' Star Joins 'Bosch,' 'Parts Unknown' Final Season Details & More

 BoschS4_080217-1159.ARW
Q&A

Lance Reddick on 'Bosch' Season 4 and 'Wire' Nostalgia

 BoschS4_102717-0835.ARW

'Bosch' Season 4, 'Lost in Space' Reboot, 'Rellik,' Wyatt Cenac on HBO

 BoschS4_090617-1462.ARW

What's Streaming on Amazon in April 2018

 The Sinner - Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel

Ask Matt: 'The Sinner,' Sci-Fi Reboots ('Lost in Space'), 'AGT' Finale, 'Night Shift,' 'Bosch,' More

 Bosch

Watch My Show: Bosch Is 'The Next Binge Experience,' Says Henrik Bastin