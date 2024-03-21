‘Bosch’: Maggie Q to Lead Renée Ballard Spinoff at Prime Video

Maggie Q is set to lead Prime Video‘s previously announced Renée Ballard Bosch spinoff. This is the first casting announcement made for the untitled series officially ordered in November 2023.

According to Deadline, Q is the first star besides Titus Welliver to lead a Bosch series inspired by the work of bestselling author Michael Connelly. As previously revealed, the spinoff will follow the LAPD’s new cold case division, which is a poorly-funded all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city, and Detective Renée Ballard (Q) is tasked with leading it.

Ballard approaches the cases with empathy and determination and as she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she leans on the assistance of her retired ally Harry Bosch (Welliver), to navigate dangers threatening her life and unit.

The untitled series was ordered for a 10-episode season at Prime Video where a third season of Bosch: Legacy has already been ordered and another spinoff about Jamie Hector‘s Detective Jerry Edgar has reportedly been in the works at Freevee.

“It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it,” Connelly shared in a statement when the spinoff was initially ordered.

Connelly, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, Trish Hoffman, Henrik Bastin, and Melissa Aouate are all attached as executive producers, while Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor will co-executive produce the show with Theresa Snider.

The character of Renée Ballard has not yet appeared in any Bosch series but is a part of Connelly’s books, among which there are six in the Renée Ballard series. The character is based on Detective Mitzi Roberts from the LAPD.

Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming series as it continues to take shape at Prime Video.