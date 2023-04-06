Lance Reddick’s Cause of Death Revealed

Bosch and The Wire actor Lance Reddick‘s cause of death has been uncovered following his sudden death on March 17, 2023.

The actor who most recently appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4 died unexpectedly at home at age 60. According to TMZ, his cause of death has been determined to be Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. In simpler terms, these conditions can bring on a stroke or heart attack, which can oftentimes be fatal.

Reddick was reportedly found unresponsive after collapsing in his backyard by his wife Stephanie, who dialed 9-1-1. The actor’s death occurred during promotion for the John Wick film, which was Reddick’s fourth in the series as he reprised his role as Charon.

At the time of his death, fans were told that it stemmed from “natural causes,” but no further information had been provided.

Reddick’s last promotional appearance was a posthumous pre-taped episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside his John Wick: Chapter 4 castmates, including Keanu Reeves.

Upon Reddick’s death, Reeves had shared in a joint statement with stuntman Chad Stahelski, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” Stephanie Reddick wrote in a message shared on Lance’s Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday, March 18.

A Baltimore native, Reddick drew audiences in with his five-season arc as Officer Cedrick Daniels in HBO‘s The Wire and more recently entertained viewers in Prime Video‘s Bosch. The actor’s other TV roles included parts in Fringe, Oz, and Lost.