What’s Coming to Amazon in June 2021

Bosch Titus Welliver Jamie Hector
Amazon Studios
Bosch

Amazon Prime Video is serving up a hefty selection of titles this June as the streamer welcomes original series and old favorites.

Among some of the shows arriving is the final season of the hit original series Bosch with Titus Welliver, as well as the long-awaited second season of Flack, and Season 4 of Showtime’s Billions. Other Amazon originals arriving in June include DOM, The Family Man, and September Mornings among others.

Below, get the full roundup of what’s coming to Amazon with Prime Video and IMDb TV.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

June 1

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 4

*Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

June 9

Billions: Season 4

June 11

Pinocchio (2020)

*Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 18

*Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 25

*Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

*September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

June 1

Secrets and Lies S1-2

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Accepted

Addicted

Adrift

Alamo, The

Aliens

All The Money In The World

Annie (2014)

Big Lebowski, The

Birdman

Black Swan (2010)

Burlesque

Child 44

Crimes Of Fashion (Aka: Boss Girl)

Deep, The

Escape Plan

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Fallen

Fan Girl

Fantastic Woman, A

Fourth Kind, The

Free Birds

Fried Green Tomatoes

Grandma (2015)

Guest, The

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hellboy Ii: The Golden Army

Hunted, The

Legend Of Kung Fu Rabbit

Lego: The Adventures Of Clutch Powers

Lost In Translation

Love & Other Drugs

Lovestruck: The Musical

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Fright On!

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: Scaris City Of Frights

Monster High: Welcome To Monster High

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love

My Fake Fiance

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

Opposite Of Sex, The

Orlando

Pain & Gain

Revenge Of The Bridesmaids

Risen

Rock Dog

Saint Laurent (Spc)

Saving Face (2004)

Secret Of My Success, The

Sideways

St. Vincent

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Unborn, The

Water For Elephants

When In Rome

You, Me And Dupree

June 15

Rel-S1

June 16

In Bruges

Paddington

