Titus Welliver Moves on From ‘Bosch’ in Possible ‘Equalizer’ Spinoff

Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz have reportedly been cast in the lead roles of a potential spinoff of CBS‘s The Equalizer. This marks Welliver’s first new TV role since Bosch and Bosch: Legacy wrapped filming (the upcoming third and final season of Bosch: Legacy, debuting on Prime Video instead of the now defunct Freevee, comes out in March). Welliver and Feliz are reportedly making their series debuts in The Equalizer in an upcoming episode of its current season (Season 5).

Reports of a potential spinoff of the Queen Latifah series first surfaced in November 2024. Variety now reports that Welliver and Feliz will appear in The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 16 on CBS, and they’ll have the option to be series regulars in the potential spinoff should CBS order it.

Welliver will play a man called Hudson Reed, described as “a former top CIA operative with a dark secret who is connected to Robin McCall (Queen Latifah) by an old mentor.” Feliz will play his daughter, Samantha Reed, a woman “trained by her father to be a weapons expert, skilled martial artist, and true chameleon all while hiding a mysterious past.”

Welliver said goodbye to Detective Harry Bosch in September after playing the character for a decade. Bosch is based on Michael Connelly‘s Bosch book series. A Renée Ballard Bosch spinoff starring Maggie Q is also in the works at Prime Video.

“Ten years ago, I had the incredible good fortune to be cast as Harry Bosch on the series Bosch,” Welliver wrote in a private Instagram post he shared on his public account on Friday, September 6. “For 10 years, I have had the tremendous privilege to work alongside the most amazing writers, producers, and cast of actors, all driven by the most hardworking and incredible crew. We have become a family, and I’m eternally grateful for every person involved in the tremendous effort it took to make the most substantive show out there.”

“This all started with the genius and gift of Michael Connelly and his marvelous books,” Welliver continued. “I could write a book (and maybe I will) on the years of joy I have experienced walking in Harry’s shoes. I will simply say thank you to all of you for making this the most rewarding and beautiful experience of my career.”

The Equalizer stars Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. It also stars Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. The CBS procedural started airing on Sunday nights at 10/9c this fall. It returns with the midseason premiere (Season 5 Episode 8) on Sunday, February 16 on CBS. Welliver and Feliz’s episode, Episode 16, could potentially be the Season 5 finale.

Feliz is in Prime Video’s Harlem and has also appeared in episodes of The Rookie: Feds, Blue Bloods, The Good Doctor, Fleishman Is in Trouble, and DMZ.

The Equalizer, Midseason Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 10/9c, CBS