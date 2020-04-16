Where We Left Off on 'Bosch': Catch Up Before Streaming Season 6

After narrowly surviving Season 5 of Bosch, the eponymous LAPD Detective (Titus Welliver) is back on the case for the sixth season of the Amazon Prime Video drama based on the Michael Connelly novels.

Season 6 debuts on Amazon on Friday, April 17, almost exactly a year after Season 5 started streaming, so Bosch fans might want a bit of a refresher…

Much of Season 5 had Bosch’s conviction history under investigation from the district attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit. In particular, the CIU looked into the decades-old murder conviction of one Preston Borders, which hinged on Bosch’s discovery of the victim’s seahorse pendant in Borders’ apartment.

In the season finale, Bosch confronts Chief Irvin Irving (Lance Reddick) with recently-uncovered search photos that prove the pendant was planted in the apartment after being found in Borders’ backpack in an illegal search. Irving shreds the photocopy of the Polaroids. He later reveals that he’s running for mayor of Los Angeles.

At their home, Bosch’s daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), tells him that she’s the one who leaked the CIU memo about the Bosch conviction investigation to Bosch’s lawyer, Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who used the memo as part of Bosch’s defense.

Now, Bosch’s reputation has been cleared, but Maddie is running off to college because she can’t go back to her job at the D.A.’s office and she needs to “get a handle on [her] life.”

Alone at home, Bosch narrowly survives a shootout with thugs from the opioid ring he had been investigating throughout Season 5.

Meanwhile, Bosch’s partner, Detective Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), discovers that a criminal informant was murdered by a pair of dirty cops, and Edgar also realizes that the duo has been meeting with warlord-turned-businessman Jacques Avril (Treva Etienne) and illicitly selling guns from the LAPD impound.

And as the season ends, Bosch rifles through evidence in the murder of Daisy Clayton, the teenaged daughter of Elizabeth Clayton (Jamie Anne Allman), a woman Bosch saved from the opioid ring.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Looking ahead, Season 6 finds Bosch continuing his investigation into that cold case while trying to thwart a bioterrorism attack, according to the Tampa Bay Times, while Edgar is still circling Avril, Maddie is interning with Chandler, and Irving is launching his mayoral campaign.

Amazon has also renewed Bosch for a seventh and final season.

Bosch, Season 6 Premiere, Friday, April 17, Amazon Prime Video