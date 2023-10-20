‘Bosch: Legacy’ Premiere Pays Tribute to Lance Reddick and Annie Wersching

Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premiered October 20, paying tribute to Annie Wersching and Lance Reddick, two alums of the original Bosch series, who died earlier this year. The tribute came in the way of a simple title card that states, “In Loving Memory of Our Friends ANNIE WERSCHING and LANCE REDDICK.”

Wersching, known for her portrayal of Officer Julia Brasher on Bosch, appeared as a series regular in Season 1 and later as a recurring guest star. She passed away on January 29 of this year. Reddick, who portrayed Chief of Police Irvin Irving throughout all seven seasons of Bosch, also passed away on March 17. Check the tribute below.

It’s worth noting that Reddick made a return as Irving in Bosch: Legacy Season 2, marking his debut in the Freevee offshoot.

“I can tell you one of the great gifts we had was bringing him back for one more scene,” exec producer Tom Bernardo told us in an interview. “I’m so thankful we hit on this idea because you never know what will happen to people you love. We had that devastating news hit, but we still have that last moment together. We’re thankful for it.”

Wersching died of cancer on Sunday, January 29, after being diagnosed in 2020.

She leaves behind a husband, three children, and a prolific TV filmography that includes roles on 24, Bosch, Castle, Star Trek: Picard, The Rookie, and General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Reddick, who most recently appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4, died unexpectedly at home at age 60. His cause of death has been determined to be Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. In simpler terms, these conditions can bring on a stroke or heart attack, which can frequently be fatal. He’s known for other television works like Fringe, Lost, Castlevania, Resident Evil, and Bosch, where he played Los Angeles city councilman Irvin Irving.

He depicts the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premieres October 20 with the first four episodes dropping on Freevee.