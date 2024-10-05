J. Edgar ‘Bosch’ Spinoff & ‘Who’s the Boss’ Sequel Not Moving Forward at Amazon

Amazon has pumped the brakes on two projects that would have brought TV characters back to our screens. One is a Bosch spinoff centering on J. Edgar (Jamie Hector); the other is a sequel to the ’80s sitcom Who’s the Boss?

The Bosch spinoff isn’t moving forward at Amazon MGM Studios, and the Who’s the Boss? sequel isn’t proceeding at Amazon Freevee, according to Deadline.

The first project first made headlines in February 2023, with the news that Amazon was developing two Bosch spinoffs, one focused on Detective Jerry Edgar and another focused on the then-unknown character Renée Ballard.

The J. Edgar series would have had the former partner of Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) going undercover for an FBI mission in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, adjusting to his new life in the gritty underbelly of a glamorous city while running away from his mysterious past.

The Renée Ballard series, on the other hand, still seems be a go. Maggie Q has been cast in the lead part, a detective running the Los Angeles Police Department’s poorly-funded, all-volunteer cold case department. Q will make her debut as the character in the upcoming series finale of Bosch: Legacy.

The Who’s the Boss? sequel series was in the works, meanwhile, for more than four years. In August 2020, Deadline reported that the project was in development at Sony Pictures Television, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano on board to reprise their roles of father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli.

The sequel, set 30 years after the events of the ABC original, spotlights the relationship between Tony, a former MLB player and retired housekeeper, and Samantha, now a single mother living in the family house.

But there may yet be hope for that Who’s the Boss? continuation: While it’s not yet being shopped to other platforms, the sequel series is still alive at Sony Pictures Television, according to Deadline.

