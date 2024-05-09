‘Bosch: Legacy’: Maggie Q’s Renée Ballard Arrives in Season 3 Finale Photos

Bosch: Legacy fans are getting their first official look at Maggie Q as Renée Ballard in newly-released images from Season 3 of the series.

As previously announced, Prime Video has ordered the Untitled Renée Ballard Series and cast Q in March 2024, and these first-look photos unveil her crossover with Bosch: Legacy in the show’s Season 3 finale. In addition to unveiling Q in her role as Renée Ballard, Prime Video has also shared that Jet Wilkinson will direct the main series episode as well as the first two episodes of the Renée Ballard spinoff.

For those less familiar with the spinoff, it follows Detective Renée Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division, which is a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the city’s largest cast load. When Ballard uncovers a larger conspiracy at play, she’ll turn to retired ally Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) to navigate the dangers threatening her life and unit.

Wilkinson will serve as an executive producer alongside Bosch novels writer Michael Connelly, Trish Hofmann, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, Henrik Bastin, and Melissa Aouate. Meanwhile, Jasmine Russ, Jamie Boscardin Martin, Trey Batchelor, and Theresa Snider serve as co-executive producers.

In Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy, The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of the show’s three principal characters. The disappearance of a family also haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), is poised to become the next DA of Los Angeles, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets tangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

How Renée Ballard will be introduced into Bosch: Legacy, fans will have to wait and see, but in the meantime, they can enjoy the first-look photos, above, and stay tuned for more updates as we await the premiere date for both Bosch: Legacy and the spinoff.

Bosch: Legacy, Season 3 Premiere, TBA