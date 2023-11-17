More from the world of Bosch is coming to Prime Video.

The streaming service has ordered the Untitled Renée Ballard project to series. It is based on the work by New York Times best-selling author Michael Connelly, who will serve as an executive producer under his Hieronymus Pictures banner alongside Fabel Entertainment. Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood will serve as showrunners. This news comes just a week after the second season of the Bosch spinoff Legacy ended on Amazon Freevee; a third season was picked up in May. (Freevee was previously said to be in development on this Ballard project as well as another one about Jamie Hector, who plays Detective Jerry Edgar, being tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami.)

Prime Video has ordered 10 episodes of the series following Detective Renée Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division — a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

“It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it,” said Connelly in a statement.

“From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories, led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect. Renée Ballard is one of those characters. She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive. We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard’s personal approach to pursuing justice,” added Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios.

“Alaimo and Sherwood have done an incredible job bringing Renée to life, and creating a show that feels contemporary and fresh while honoring the Michael Connelly Universe. As the producers of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, we are sure fans will love this new installment in the franchise,” said Henrik Bastin, Executive Producer and CEO, Fabel Entertainment.

The series is executive produced by Connelly, Alaimo, and Sherwood. Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will executive produce for Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ as co-executive producer. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers. Theresa Snider will co-executive produce for Hieronymus Pictures.