Titus Welliver Hints at a ‘Role Reversal’ for ‘Bosch’ & Jerry Edgar in Season 7

“Harry Bosch is just not a character that rides off into the sunset,” says Titus Welliver, who’s played the dogged LAPD detective on Prime Video’s gritty police drama since 2014.

So expect one helluva ride for Bosch on the seventh and final season. But fret not fans: Welliver continues the brooding gumshoe’s story as a private eye in an upcoming series for IMDb TV. Look for several familiar faces to join his new venture.

First, however, the actor (above center) fills us in on these eight episodes.

The normally closed-off Harry is on a date in the premiere!

Titus Welliver: That’s Judge Sobel, played by Bess Armstrong, who Harry’s had a couple of cases with. It’s the first time Harry has opened himself up to that. He’s not a guy who trusts happiness, but he’s in a good place.

What crime will ruin his mood?

An arson that [kills] a mother, her young daughter, and a pregnant woman builds a penetrating rage in Harry. There are some political machinations that keep Harry from getting to the case’s bottom line.

That can’t make him happy.

He goes to the source and says, “I know what’s going on. I’m going to close this case no matter who it hurts.” He has a trajectory and he doesn’t deviate from it.

There’s another major story involving a Bernie Madoff-type Ponzi scheme billionaire, [played by Reed Diamond]. What is Bosch’s involvement in that case?

A double homicide is connected to this, so he’s called in. [Defense lawyer] Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is working on a plea deal for him. And [his daughter] Maddie (Madison Lintz) works for her. There’s also the looming shadow of a powerful corporate magnate — who is not above using a mobster to get his plans executed — that Harry has to deal with… He’s feeling like he’s on his own because his partner, J. Edger (Jamie Hector), is struggling.

How so?

J. Edgar is going through the aftermath of the previous season when he was dealing with the Haitian drug lords and had to kill a perpetrator. He has to handle that, which is making him somewhat less present as Harry’s partner, and Harry’s kind of covering for him. So there’s an interesting role reversal to a certain degree.

What can you say about the spinoff?

I hate to use the word spinoff because it’s a continuation of Season 7, but it picks up later. It’s not softened at all. It’s not, you know, “Bosch becomes Marcus Welby.” It’s every bit as true to the genre as we’ve been.

Does that make ending Bosch a little easier?

For me personally, it is an enormous gift that continues to give because I love playing Harry Bosch, and as I’ve said from the get-go, when Michael Connelly [the creator of the character and an executive producer of the TV series] asked me, “How long would you do a series and play Harry?” I said, “I’ll play him as long as you’ll have me.” The fact that we’re going to continue absolutely fills me with tremendous joy.

Bosch, Final Season Premiere, Friday, June 25, Amazon Prime