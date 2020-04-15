'Bosch' EPs Preview an Investigation That Puts Edgar in 'Serious Danger'

Harry Bosch's biggest adversaries also brandish badges.

In the crime show's sixth (and penultimate) season, the LAPD homicide detective (Titus Welliver) and his partner, Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector, far right, with Welliver), investigate the murder of a cancer researcher. Because the case involves the theft of a large amount of cesium — a radioactive element that could be used in a bomb — the FBI's counterterrorism unit steps in and seizes a suspect, part of a government-hating extremist group.

"The FBI unit is interested in stopping whatever the plot might be," explains Bosch executive producer Daniel Pyne, "but Bosch's worry is that the murder will get brushed aside. He believes that if you solve the murder, you find the cesium."

As if that's not enough, Bosch fulfills a promise to reexamine the decade-old unsolved killing of the runaway daughter of an opioid addict he befriended. Edgar also has side work, looking into Jacques Avril (Treva Etienne), a powerful businessman and gang leader whom Edgar suspects executed the detective's dissident uncle back in Haiti.

"The story escalates, putting Edgar in serious danger," promises Pyne's co-showrunner Eric Overmyer. For the go-for-broke police partners, that's just part of the job.

Bosch, Season 6 Premiere, Friday, April 17, Prime Video