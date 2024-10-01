Could ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ & ‘Bosch’ Ever Cross Over? ‘Never Say Never’

Two of Michael Connelly‘s well-known characters are related and have both been headliners of TV series streaming in recent years (and currently). The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix follows lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), and his half-brother is LAPD Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), the titular character of the Prime Video series. There is some crossover between the two in the novels. Could we see that in the third season (premiering October 17) or a future one, should it be renewed?

Well, what we do know for certain is that Mickey is about to be dealing with his most personal case yet: the murder of his friend, sex worker Gloria Dayton, a.k.a. Glory Days (Fiona Rene). His client, Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), says he didn’t do it.

“[Mickey] can’t shake this nagging feeling that he may in some way be responsible,” says co-showrunner Ted Humphrey, as part of our Fall Preview for Season 3, a “quite close” adaptation of Connelly’s The Gods of Guilt.

Season 1 was about Mickey rebuilding his life, followed by the second, “the Icarus season,” as the showrunners call it, in which he “won this big case, was flying a little too close to the sun, got knocked down a peg, and had to find his way again.” Now, in Season 3, he is questioning, Humphrey says, “Who am I? How did I get here? Who do I really want to be?”

Sadly, it doesn’t sound like this season or an upcoming one will include a crossover, at least for now; it’s seemingly too difficult to make that happen onscreen since they are properties of two different streaming services.

“That’s exactly the answer,” The Lincoln Lawyer co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez tells TV Insider. “We really can’t use that character. They can’t use [Mickey]. It’s unfortunate. So we try and figure out ways to do those storylines with other characters.”

Adds Humphry, “Unless they figure out [something]. I just saw Deadpool & Wolverine, and those were two characters that couldn’t cross. Unless they figure out some way for Netflix and Amazon to join forces… I guess you’d never say never, but at the moment it would seem impossible, yes.”

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, Netflix