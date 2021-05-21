First Look: Titus Welliver’s ‘Bosch’ Gets Caught Up in a Murderous Mess

Money not only won’t buy you happiness; in some cases, it’ll earn you the unwelcome attentions of L.A. homicide detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and Police Chief Irvin Irving (Lance Reddick).

That’s one of many lessons from the seventh and final season of Bosch, which finds a desperate financial scammer drawing the stalwart detective into a murderous mess.

The action hits a little close to home by complicating life for Bosch’s daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), a lawyer’s intern.

The lawman also deals with a heartbreaking arson case this season before Welliver and Co. close shop; they’ll return in a spinoff series for IMDb TV that begins filming later this year.

Bosch, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 25, Amazon Prime Video