‘Bosch’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date, Promises ‘This Isn’t Over’ in Teaser (VIDEO)

“This isn’t over,” homicide Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) says in the teaser for the seventh and final season of Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running series.

Bosch returns on Friday, June 25, Amazon announced with a new preview featuring the titular character’s voiceover. “A man’s gotta be accountable for what he’s done,” he says. “Somebody once said, when the system fails, righteous men will rise up. This is the work I do. Every murder is the tale of a city.” Watch the video below for more.

Based on Michael Connelly’s novels, specifically 2014’s The Burning Room and the reason arson case that inspired it, these final eight episodes will put Bosch’s famous motto — “Everybody counts or nobody counts” — center stage. Bosch risks everything to bring the person responsible after a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire — even while facing opposition from powerful forces. It’s a highly charged, politically sensitive case that forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

In addition to Welliver, the series stars Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving.

The good news is that fans won’t be saying goodbye to (some of) their favorite characters just yet. There’s a Bosch spinoff coming to IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, with Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Lintz. It will follow the next chapter of Bosch’s career as he finds himself working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Rogers). Despite their deep and complicated history, they do have one thing they can agree on: finding justice.

Bosch was developed for television by Eric Overmyer. It is executive produced by Overmyer, Welliver, Connelly, Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Henrik Bastin.

Bosch, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Friday, June 25, Amazon Prime Video