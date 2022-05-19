‘Bosch: Legacy’ Star Denise G. Sanchez Teases Shocking Turn Ahead

Denise G. Sanchez jumped at the chance to step into the role of no-nonsense cop Reina Vasquez on Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy. In this continuation of the original series, she partners up with Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz), who learns about some of the hardest parts of the job firsthand while working with the more experienced Officer Vasquez.

It’s a big opportunity for Sanchez, who has recurred on The Good Place and Mayans M.C. She initially auditioned for Bosch’s final season on Prime Video as a waitress in a Mexican restaurant. She never got the part, but things worked out just fine.

“It’s very serendipitous because if I had done the original show, I don’t think my role as Reina would have happened,” Sanchez says. “Unless the waitress became a cop. Who knows?”

Here, Sanchez talks about the weight she feels wearing the badge.

How did you get into character and that police officer frame of mind?

Denise G. Sanchez: A lot of props go to the retired and current police officers who oversee our tactical work. When I got the role in June [2021], I had a few weeks before we started shooting. They taught us everything from handcuffing to body positions when you approach a suspect who is much bigger than you. How to wear your belt and draw your gun. All those things were really helpful. I only played a police officer in Criminal Minds, but that was several years ago, and not as involved. When I put on the tactical attire, everything was so heavy. Just the belt alone added 15 pounds. We had these officers watching over us when we would draw our weapon or do an arrest scene to make sure we had it right. There is a huge sense of responsibility because we want to portray them as who they are.

It’s very cool to see two female officers partnering up onscreen. What does it mean to play such a fierce character?

Being a Latina woman meant a lot more responsibility. I want to represent us as best I can and bring the truth of being an LAPD officer. It’s not easy. So taking Maddie under her wing and wanting to be tough, but wanting that camaraderie — there is a mix of layers in our relationship. All I can do is bring it justice. A lot of times female officers have this mean mug on their face because it’s also protection. You have to show you’re not going to take any BS. Deep down the officers are really sweet people trying to do their job. For Reina, it’s about being professional and teaching Maddie the ropes, but also showing humility.

I’ve enjoyed watching the bond grow between Reina and Maddie, even when it’s just the two sharing a little Rejo’s Coffee & Donuts.

I couldn’t have asked for a better costar. Maddie is the sweetest. In the show, I take Maddie under my wing. But as Denise, she took me under her wing. She was so happy to introduce me to everyone and gave me the history. To me, I came into this family hoping to fit in because so many came back for this show. Everyone made me feel so welcome. I honestly couldn’t have done it without her. She is the sweetest and so professional and giving. I learned a lot from her.

How much of yourself do you see in Reina?

A lot of Reina I pulled from my dad. The strength I took from my dad, especially watching myself on screen — I got that mean mug from him. This is the face I would get when I did something I wasn’t supposed to. She is a first-generation Mexican American, and I’m Peruvian American. There is a sense of proving who you are. You are the first generation. Not only do you have to defend who you are in this community, but your job and title as a female officer. I get what it means to work a little bit harder and put up that wall to protect yourself and prove yourself.

Among your first cases together is rape. Maddie is deeply affected and connects with the victim beyond what the job entails. There is some emotional turmoil there.

I don’t want to say Reina isn’t sensitive to these matters. Obviously, as a woman, and in general it’s shocking and you want to get to the bottom of it. There is a part of her that puts professionalism before her heart. Maddie is getting close to this victim, and Reina is livid. She knows the protocol, but she understands where Maddie is coming from because she recalls her first rape case. She did want to get close to the victim, but she also knew it was a fine line. She sympathizes with her but knows there needs to be a barrier. That means going in, getting the facts and handing them over to the detectives, and allowing them to take care of things. There is so much going on, and Reina knows if you attach yourself to all of these cases the way Maddie is, it will be a tough road.

If that weren’t enough, another rookie cop, Officer Calderon (Danielle Larracuente), gets shot on the job. As a viewer, you are really caught off-guard. How do you feel about bringing these realities of police work to the forefront?

What I love about the show is that they are showing the nitty-gritty of it. When people make the decision to become police officers, they usually know it’s a dangerous job. When I read the script, I was like, “Wow, they are doing this right away with Calderon.” It’s tragic, but it happens. The show tries its best to be authentic and real about what happens. You may see these stories on the news about police getting shot. The reality of it is it happens more than people think. It was important to show that.

What can you tease about Reina’s story going into the final episodes this season?

All I can say is there is a turn I didn’t see coming. When I read that in the script, I was like, “Lord. Jesus, no.” It was like, “This can’t be happening.” I believe we are just scratching the surface in Reina’s life. I think we are going to see more of that in Season 2.

What do you hope is explored in Season 2 when it comes to Reina?

I definitely want to see a life built around her so people can understand her more. Who is she? Why is she the way she is? I definitely want to expand on the relationship with Maddie. I think it’s a beautiful thing. Right now, we are seeing the tip of the iceberg with that.

New episodes of Bosch: Legacy drop Fridays on Amazon Freevee