‘Bosch: Legacy’ Renewed For Season 2 Days Before Series Premiere

Bosch: Legacy has been renewed for Season 2 just days before its series premiere on Friday, May 6. Freevee (formerly named IMDb TV) announced the renewal at Amazon’s NewFronts presentation on Monday, May 2.

Bosch: Legacy is set two years after the events of Prime Video‘s Bosch. It follows retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), who’s fighting to work cases without the authority of his former job at the Los Angeles Police Department. He finds himself working with his former enemy, attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), as she struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder. And his daughter, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), is now a cop discovering the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop in Los Angeles.

Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, David Moses, William Devane, Phil Morris, Kate Burton, Steven Flynn, Aisha Kabia, Jai Rodriguez, Danielle Larracuente, and Michael Rose also recur in Season 1, consisting of 10 episodes.