‘Bosch: Legacy’ Renewed For Season 2 Days Before Series Premiere
Bosch: Legacy has been renewed for Season 2 just days before its series premiere on Friday, May 6. Freevee (formerly named IMDb TV) announced the renewal at Amazon’s NewFronts presentation on Monday, May 2.
Bosch: Legacy is set two years after the events of Prime Video‘s Bosch. It follows retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), who’s fighting to work cases without the authority of his former job at the Los Angeles Police Department. He finds himself working with his former enemy, attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), as she struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder. And his daughter, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), is now a cop discovering the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop in Los Angeles.
Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, David Moses, William Devane, Phil Morris, Kate Burton, Steven Flynn, Aisha Kabia, Jai Rodriguez, Danielle Larracuente, and Michael Rose also recur in Season 1, consisting of 10 episodes.
Bosch: Legacy is developed by Fabel Entertainment and executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Welliver. The first season is loosely based on cocreator Connelly’s book The Wrong Side of Goodbye.
Bosch is Prime Video’s longest-running original series. It ended in June 2021 after seven seasons, but the spinoff was announced months prior in March. Ahead of the Bosch: Legacy series premiere, Lintz told TV Insider the cast feels it’s a continuation of the beloved original more than anything else, despite the new network.
“The bones are there,” she said. “It’s like a house that got renovated. Those are Mimi [Rogers’] words. Titus said frequently that it’s not necessarily a spinoff but a continuation. The next chapter. Not many people get to take characters this far. We had seven seasons, and this show is what happened after. It’s interesting because the focus is on three characters in their separate journey and pursuit of justice.”
One remaining key element in the spinoff will be Bosch’s code: everybody counts or nobody counts. Lintz said Maddie feels the same way in the new series.
“There is a line Harry says where you have to choose if this is a job or something more. It’s pretty clear what Maddie chooses and how these cases start to affect her like they have her father for so long,” she said. “It’s a tougher element to portray because of how heavy the topic is but also an honor.”
