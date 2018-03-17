‘Bosch,’ ‘Westworld’ and More Coming to Amazon in April 2018
Amazon subscribers have plenty to celebrate this April with the addition of many exciting titles and returning originals.
Starting on April 13, the Amazon original series Bosch returns for Season 4, much to fans’ delight, and on April 27 two more originals join the month’s roster. All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys marks the sports docuseries’ third season, while the other original includes the new kid-centric show Little Big Awesome.
Meanwhile, subscribers of Amazon Channels can catch the highly anticipated Season 2 premiere of Westworld starting on April 22. On April 7, they can also catch the new HBO film Paterno starring Al Pacino in the title role.
All of these titles and much more will be available this April, for the full lineup, check out the roundup below.
Available for streaming on Amazon Prime in April 2018
April 1
Hitler’s Bodyguard Season 1
Merlin Seasons 1-5
Storage Wars Northern Treasures Season 1
World’s Craziest Foods Season 1
30 Beats
52 Pick-Up
A Simple Plan
A Suitable Girl
Basic Instinct
Brooklyn’s Finest
Carrie
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Desperately Seeking Susan
Drugstore Cowboy
Escape from New York
Eye for An Eye
Flashback
For a Few Dollars More
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred: The Movie
Friday the 13th
Funny About Love
Gamer
Hangman
Hellbenders 3D
Ice Mother
Internal Affairs
Kickboxer
Ladybugs
Life Stinks
Man in the Moon
Marathon Man
Married to the Mob
Meatballs
Miami Blues
My Art
Mystery Team
Mystic River
Paranormal Activity
Philadelphia
Prancer
Project Nim
Quigley Down Under
Red State
Salsa
Shanghai Surprise
She’s Having a Baby
Sleepers
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Stand Up Guys
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Steel Magnolias
Superstar
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Big Wedding
The Conspirator
The Departure
The Dogs of War
The Foot Fist Way
The Karate Kid
The King of Comedy
The Marc Pease Experience
The Phantom
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Replacements
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Winning Season
Thirst Street
Throw Momma from the Train
Trading Mom
Troy
Up in Smoke
Uptown Girls
Warpath
Wayne’s World 2
Wishmaster
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell
Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled
April 2
The Missing Season 2
Chavela
Psychopaths
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Dear
April 6
Blame
The Florida Project
April 10
Hours
April 12
I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Saturday Church
April 13
Bosch Season 4 (Prime Original)
April 15
Fame
April 18
Aida’s Secrets
April 23
Red Rock Season 3
April 24
Vikings Season 5
April 25
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
April 27
All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys Season 3 (Prime Original)
Little Big Awesome Season 1A (Prime Original)
Available for streaming on Amazon Channels
April 2
The Good Hospital Season 2 (AcornTV)
The Child in Time
April 7
UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib (via Pay-Per-View)
The Masters (CBS All Access)
Paterno
April 8
Howards End Miniseries (STARZ)
April 9
Lord of the Rings Trilogy
April 13
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Docu-series (HBO)
Rellik Season 1 (Cinemax)
April 15
ACM Awards (CBS All Access)
April 21
War for the Planet of the Apes
April 22
Westworld Season 2 (HBO)