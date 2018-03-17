‘Bosch,’ ‘Westworld’ and More Coming to Amazon in April 2018

Amazon subscribers have plenty to celebrate this April with the addition of many exciting titles and returning originals.

Starting on April 13, the Amazon original series Bosch returns for Season 4, much to fans’ delight, and on April 27 two more originals join the month’s roster. All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys marks the sports docuseries’ third season, while the other original includes the new kid-centric show Little Big Awesome.

Meanwhile, subscribers of Amazon Channels can catch the highly anticipated Season 2 premiere of Westworld starting on April 22. On April 7, they can also catch the new HBO film Paterno starring Al Pacino in the title role.

All of these titles and much more will be available this April, for the full lineup, check out the roundup below.

Available for streaming on Amazon Prime in April 2018

April 1

Hitler’s Bodyguard Season 1

Merlin Seasons 1-5

Storage Wars Northern Treasures Season 1

World’s Craziest Foods Season 1

30 Beats

52 Pick-Up

A Simple Plan

A Suitable Girl

Basic Instinct

Brooklyn’s Finest

Carrie

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Desperately Seeking Susan

Drugstore Cowboy

Escape from New York

Eye for An Eye

Flashback

For a Few Dollars More

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred: The Movie

Friday the 13th

Funny About Love

Gamer

Hangman

Hellbenders 3D

Ice Mother

Internal Affairs

Kickboxer

Ladybugs

Life Stinks

Man in the Moon

Marathon Man

Married to the Mob

Meatballs

Miami Blues

My Art

Mystery Team

Mystic River

Paranormal Activity

Philadelphia

Prancer

Project Nim

Quigley Down Under

Red State

Salsa

Shanghai Surprise

She’s Having a Baby

Sleepers

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Stand Up Guys

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Steel Magnolias

Superstar

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Big Wedding

The Conspirator

The Departure

The Dogs of War

The Foot Fist Way

The Karate Kid

The King of Comedy

The Marc Pease Experience

The Phantom

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Replacements

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Winning Season

Thirst Street

Throw Momma from the Train

Trading Mom

Troy

Up in Smoke

Uptown Girls

Warpath

Wayne’s World 2

Wishmaster

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

April 2

The Missing Season 2

Chavela

Psychopaths

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Dear

April 6

Blame

The Florida Project

April 10

Hours

April 12

I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Saturday Church

April 13

Bosch Season 4 (Prime Original)

April 15

Fame

April 18

Aida’s Secrets

April 23

Red Rock Season 3

April 24

Vikings Season 5

April 25

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

April 27

All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys Season 3 (Prime Original)

Little Big Awesome Season 1A (Prime Original)

Available for streaming on Amazon Channels

April 2

The Good Hospital Season 2 (AcornTV)

The Child in Time

April 7

UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib (via Pay-Per-View)

The Masters (CBS All Access)

Paterno

April 8

Howards End Miniseries (STARZ)

April 9

Lord of the Rings Trilogy

April 13

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Docu-series (HBO)

Rellik Season 1 (Cinemax)

April 15

ACM Awards (CBS All Access)

April 21

War for the Planet of the Apes

April 22

Westworld Season 2 (HBO)