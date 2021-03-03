A ‘Bosch’ Spinoff Is Coming to IMDb TV — Who’s Returning From the Original Series?

Bosch fans may be saying goodbye to the Amazon Original’s homicide detective with the upcoming seventh and final season this summer, but that’s just one chapter of Titus Welliver‘s character. As they say, when one door closes, another opens…

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has picked up a Bosch spinoff, with Welliver (Harry Bosch), Mimi Rogers (attorney Honey Chandler), and Madison Lintz (Harry’s daughter Maddie Bosch) reprising their roles. Filming will begin on the series based on Michael Connelly‘s bestselling books later this year.

In the spinoff, Harry Bosch “embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey ‘Money’ Chandler,” the logline teases. “With a deep and complicated history between this unlikely pair, they must work together to do what they can agree on — finding justice.”

“The process of shooting season 7 with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, ‘Let’s go,'” Welliver, who is also an executive producer, said in a statement.

“I am beyond excited by this and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well,” author and executive producer Connelly added. “To continue the Harry Bosch story and see him team up with ‘Money’ Chandler will be more than I could have ever wished for.”

“The final season of Bosch is one of the best yet, and while the spin-off will be a new show with its distinct voice and tone, our passionate fans will feel right at home,” Henrik Bastin, CEO, Fabel Entertainment (which produces the series), said.

Joining Connelly and Welliver as executive producers on the spinoff for IMDb TV are Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Zetna Fuentes (who will direct the pilot).

This Bosch spinoff joins IMDb TV originals including the Leverage revival, the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project, Alex Rider (renewed for Season 2), and the docuseries Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Bosch, Seventh and Final Season, Summer 2021, Amazon Prime Video

Bosch Spinoff, Coming Soon, IMDb TV