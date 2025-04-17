Missing Harry Bosch Already? 10 Other Shows to Check Out

Save for a few “cameos” in the upcoming spinoff Ballard, Harry Bosch will be taking his cases off screen with the imminent end of Bosch: Legacy. The procedural’s final episodes are hitting Prime Video on Thursday, April 17, as Titus Welliver wraps up a role he began on the predecessor Bosch more than a decade ago.

But fans need not despair; they need only tune their televisions to the series described below. Here are 10 TV shows we’d recommend for Bosch buffs, based on shared talent, familiar settings, and similar themes.

Bosch: Legacy, Series Finale, Thursday, April 17, Prime Video