Missing Harry Bosch Already? 10 Other Shows to Check Out

Save for a few “cameos” in the upcoming spinoff Ballard, Harry Bosch will be taking his cases off screen with the imminent end of Bosch: Legacy. The procedural’s final episodes are hitting Prime Video on Thursday, April 17, as Titus Welliver wraps up a role he began on the predecessor Bosch more than a decade ago.

But fans need not despair; they need only tune their televisions to the series described below. Here are 10 TV shows we’d recommend for Bosch buffs, based on shared talent, familiar settings, and similar themes.

Bosch: Legacy, Series Finale, Thursday, April 17, Prime Video

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
Lara Solanki/Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer

After coming up with the character of Harry Bosch, novelist Michael Connelly started a new literary franchise based around the character’s half-brother, criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller. Played here by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mickey runs his practice out of his Lincoln, finding professional success amid his many personal issues.

Lance Reddick as Cedric Daniels in 'The Wire'
HBO/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Wire

Before developing Bosch for the screen, TV producer Eric Ellis Overmyer was twice Emmy-nominated for his work on this acclaimed crime drama, which delves into the problems of Baltimore by focusing on a different institution each season. You’ll see plenty of familiar faces, including future Bosch actors Lance Reddick and Jamie Hector.

Idris Elba as John Luther in 'Luther'
Des Willie/BBC America

Luther

The Wire’s Idris Elba went from one critical hit to another by starring as the titular detective chief inspector in this British crime thriller. As a crime-solver in the Metropolitan Police Service’s Serious Crime Unit, John Luther gets seriously invested in cases — often succumbing to unethical and violent means — especially his entanglement with Ruth Wilson’s psychopathic villain.

Billy Bob Thornton as Billy McBride in 'Goliath'
Amazon Studios

Goliath

From the minds of TV producer extraordinaire David E. Kelley and fellow former attorney Jonathan Shapiro comes this legal drama, starring Billy Bob Thornton in a role that won him a Golden Globe. Thornton’s Billy McBride is a lawyer haunted by his role acquitting a man who went on to murder a family. Now Billy is an ambulance chaser on track to find redemption — or, at least, revenge.

Michael Cudlitz as John Cooper, Amaury Nolasco as Rene Cordero, and Regina King as Lydia Adams in 'Southland'
Trae Patton/TNT/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Southland

Bosch viewers can return to the ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department with this drama, a Peabody Award-winning crime drama that puts more emphasis on the characters than the cases. And when those characters are played by the likes of Michael Cudlitz, Ben McKenzie, Regina King, and an impressive slate of guest stars, you know you’re in for a treat.

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan in 'Ray Donovan'
Brian Bowen Smith/Showtime

Ray Donovan

The City of Angels has few good guys in this drama, in which Liev Schreiber plays a fixer for the well-off and well-known of Los Angeles. There are some problems even Ray can’t fix, though, including the troublesome reappearance of his father, freshly paroled from prison. (Fun fact: Actor C. Thomas Howell appears in Bosch, Southland, and Ray Donovan.)

Colin Farrell as John Sugar in 'Sugar'
Apple TV+

Sugar

In another L.A.-based story, Colin Farrell plays John Sugar, a private detective on the trail of a Hollywood producer’s missing granddaughter, in this series. As with any noir story, however, nothing and no one is quite as they seem in Sugar, and the first season boasts a major twist that Farrell never saw coming, as he told TV Insider last year.

Aldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward and Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr in 'City on a HIll'
Francisco Roman/Showtime

City on a Hill

Executive producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge are just some of the high-wattage names attached to this 1990s-set crime drama. Hodge plays a Brooklyn attorney who moves to Boston and teams up with Bacon’s corrupt FBI veteran to take on a crime family in a case that rocks the city’s whole criminal justice system.

Billy Campbell as John Cardinal and Karine Vanasse as Lise Delorme in 'Cardinal'
Brooke Palmer/Hulu/eOne/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Cardinal

Based on a series of novels by Giles Blunt, this Canadian series features Billy Campbell as a homicide detective obsessed with the disappearance of an Indigenous girl in northern Ontario. That vanishing leads John Cardinal to a serial-killer case, all while his new partner investigates him for corruption. The climes are cold; the crimes are colder.

Walton Goggins as Shane Vendrell and Michael Chiklis as Vic Mackey on 'The Shield'
Prashant Gupta/20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Shield

Did someone say corruption? This critically-hailed (and Emmy-winning) series starred Michael Chiklis, Walton Goggins, CCH Pounder, and others as members of an experimental LAPD task force whose off-the-book methods would make an internal-affairs investigator’s head spin. (Harry Bosch would probably be scandalized, too.)

