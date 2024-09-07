‘Bosch: Legacy’ Final Season: Titus Welliver Posts Emotional Goodbye to Series

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Bosch - Titus Welliver
Amazon Prime

Titus Welliver is bidding farewell to “the most rewarding and beautiful experience” after the news that Bosch: Legacy will end with its upcoming third season on Prime Video and Freevee.

“Ten years ago, I had the incredible good fortune to be cast as Harry Bosch on the series Bosch,” Welliver wrote in a private Instagram post he shared on his public account on Friday, September 6. “For 10 years, I have had the tremendous privilege to work alongside the most amazing writers, producers, and cast of actors, all driven by the most hardworking and incredible crew. We have become a family, and I’m eternally grateful for every person involved in the tremendous effort it took to make the most substantive show out there.”

 

The actor then praised the novelist whose stories provided the basis for both Bosch: Legacy and its predecessor, Prime Video’s Bosch.

“This all started with the genius and gift of Michael Connelly and his marvelous books,” Welliver wrote. “I could write a book (and maybe I will) on the years of joy I have experienced walking in Harry’s shoes. I will simply say thank you to all of you for making this the most rewarding and beautiful experience of my career.”

Connelly reciprocated Welliver’s commendations as he announced the end of Bosch: Legacy on Instagram earlier on Friday. “None of this would have happened without the first name on the call sheet: Titus Welliver,” he wrote. “He became the full embodiment of Harry Bosch and that was the magic that fueled 10 seasons. As the guy who writes the books, I can’t tell you how lucky I got when he signed on.”

As Connelly reminded fans, however, Prime Video is developing a Bosch spinoff following Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who will make her debut in Bosch: Legacy Season 3. “And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!” Connelly added, suggesting Welliver might reprise the role of Bosch on the yet-untitled spinoff.

Bosch - Amazon Prime Video

Bosch where to stream

Bosch: Legacy - Freevee

Bosch: Legacy where to stream

Bosch

Bosch: Legacy

Michael Connelly

Titus Welliver

