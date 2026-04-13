CBS Fall 2026 TV: Everything You Need to Know

The 2026-2027 TV season at CBS will, once again, be full of time-tested crime procedurals, spinoffs, and a few comedies for good measure.

The network has started making announcements about renewals and cancellations of its lineup, so to keep tabs on everything in store for the Paramount Skydance broadcaster, here’s a look at what there is to know about CBS’s fall season so far.

Renewed CBS Shows

CBS has renewed several scripted series already, including the 2025-2026 newcomers Boston Blue, CIA, Marshals, and Sheriff Country for second seasons, as well as Elsbeth Season 4, FBI Season 8, Fire Country Season 5, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3, Ghosts Season 6, Matlock Season 3, NCIS Season 24, NCIS: Origins Season 3, NCIS: Sydney Season 4, and Tracker Season 4.

On the unscripted side, CBS has given the greenlight to The Amazing Race Season 39, America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 37, The Drew Barrymore Show Seasons 7 and 8, Entertainment Tonight Season 46, Flip Side Season 3, Hot Bench Season 13, Inside Edition Season 39, Jeopardy! Seasons 43 and 44, The Perfect Line Season 2, Survivor Season 51, and Wheel of Fortune Seasons 44 and 45.

Canceled CBS Shows

CBS has pulled the plug on new workplace comedy DMV after a single season and crime drama Watson after two seasons. Also ending is The Neighborhood, which is ending after eight seasons, and CBS has also canceled The Late Show With Stephen Colbert after 11 years.

Pending CBS Shows

Still to be announced are the futures of America’s Culinary Cup (Season 1 airing), Big Brother, Big Brother: Unlocked, The Greatest @Home Videos, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (Season 1 ongoing), Hollywood Squares (Season 2 airing), Let’s Make a Deal (Season 17 ongoing), The Price Is Right (airing Season 54), Raid the Cage, and The Road.

News programs that are still ongoing but not officially renewed are 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, CBS Evening News, CBS Morning News, CBS Mornings, CBS News Roundup, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS Saturday Morning, and Face the Nation.

New CBS Shows

There are several new shows on the way to CBS this fall.

Adam’s Law: It will feature Judge Judy Sheindlin’s son, Judge Adam Levy, with Judge Judy serving as producer.

American Mayhem: The series centers on “high-energy extreme video programming.”

Cupertino: The new Silicon Valley legal thriller reunites Robert and Michelle King with Evil star Mike Colter and will also star Ella Stiller, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Busy Phillips.

Einstein: The new crime drama will star Matthew Gray Gubler in the lead.

Eternally Yours: The love story centers on two vampires who have been married for 500 years and struggle with their daughter, Emma, dating a human. The cast includes Ed Weeks, Allegra Edwards, Helen J. Shen, Parker Young, Rose Abdoo, Tristan Michael Brown, and Shylo Molina. The creative team includes Joe Port as writer and executive producer, Trent O’Donnell as director and EP, and Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang as executive producers.

(Not going forward at CBS is The Tillbrooks, which was ordered to pilot and would’ve been a 19th-century period story set in England about an upper-middle-class family and would’ve featured Kate Walsh, Rhys Darby, Hayley Griffith, Mia Challis, and Shiv Pai.)

CBS Fall 2026 Premiere Dates

Premiere dates for CBS’s fall slate aren’t in yet, so be sure to check back for updates.

CBS Fall 2026 Schedule

The full fall schedule for the network is still to come.

CBS Fall 2026 News

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