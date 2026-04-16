‘NCIS: New York’: Everything to Know About LL Cool J & Scott Caan’s New Spinoff

The NCIS franchise keeps growing and growing — and with so many characters to draw from over the years across all the shows, it’s no surprise the newest one is featuring one of them. LL COOL J is reprising his NCIS: LA role of Sam Hanna in the New York spinoff.

Joining him is someone he’s worked with before, Scott Caan, as the other lead. The new series was announced on Wednesday, April 15, when CBS announced its 2026-2027 schedule. It will be joining two other NCIS series, including one on which LL COOL J is returning for the April 21 episode, in the fall.

Read on for everything we know about NCIS: New York, from the cast to a premiere date and more.

When will NCIS: New York premiere?

The new NCIS spinoff will be part of CBS’s fall 2026 lineup. It will air Tuesdays at 9/8c, between NCIS and the prequel NCIS: Origins (which is moving to 10/9c).

Who stars in NCIS: New York?

NCIS: New York stars LL COOL J, reprising his role as Sam Hanna, and Scott Caan.

The series is produced by CBS Studios. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, LL COOL J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers.

Who is Scott Caan playing on NCIS: New York?

So far, all his character has been described as is “a roguish agent.” But he previously played Detective Danny Williams on Hawaii Five-0, which crossed over with LL COOL J’s NCIS: LA. Unless something major changed for Danny since that other CBS drama ended in 2020, he’s playing a new character.

What is NCIS: New York about?

The official logline reads: “Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.”