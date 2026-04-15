‘NCIS: New York’ Starring LL Cool J & Scott Caan Ordered to Series

Meredith Jacobs
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CBS

What To Know

  • CBS has ordered NCIS: New York to series for fall 2026.
  • LL Cool J reprises his LA role as Sam Hanna, with Scott Caan also starring.

The Tuesday, April 21, episode of NCIS isn’t going to be the last time we see LL Cool J as Sam Hanna. He’s reprising his role in a new series coming to CBS in fall 2026.

CBS has ordered NCIS: New York to series, with LL Cool J bringing Sam back to his hometown, starring alongside Scott Caan, who’s actually already in the greater NCIS universe from his time on Hawaii Five-0; that show crossed over with LL Cool J’s NCIS: LA. On Hawaii Five-0, Caan played Detective Danny “Danno” Williams; on New York, his character is described as “roguish special agent.”

The official description reads as follows: “Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.”

NCIS: New York will be joining two of the other series in the franchise currently airing on CBS on Tuesday nights this fall. NCIS is staying at 8/7c, New York is taking the 9/8c slot, and the prequel Origins is moving to 10/9c, where Sydney used to air; the international series is moving to midseason.

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“CBS broadcasts the most-watched entertainment shows in the country and continues to launch more every season,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, as CBS announced its 2026-2027 plans. “We’ll build on that this fall by expanding the powerful NCIS franchise, introducing a new original drama from the creators of The Good Wife and Elsbeth and a new comedy from the acclaimed duo behind Ghosts. This all adds up to another schedule built for launching new hits, scaling audiences and growing content value.”

NCIS: New York is produced by CBS Studios. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, LL COOL J and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers. Balasco serves as showrunner.

What do you think of this new NCIS series and seeing LL Cool J back as Sam Hanna in a series regular role? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: New York, Series Premiere, Fall 2026, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS

NCIS: New York

LL Cool J

Scott Caan




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