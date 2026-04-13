ABC’s fall 2026-2027 plans are starting to come into view, with decisions about the future of its scripted and unscripted programming coming out ahead of the spring finales.

Here, find out all of the details about what’s next for the alphabet network’s fall season, and be sure to bookmark this page for continuous updates!

Renewed ABC Shows

ABC has renewed most of its scripted slate, including 9-1-1 Season 10, 9-1-1: Nashville Season 2, Abbott Elementary Season 6, Grey’s Anatomy Season 23, High Potential Season 3, The Rookie Season 9, and Will Trent Season 5. Also renewed are The Bachelor Season 30 and Jimmy Kimmel Live! Season 25.

Pending ABC Shows

ABC has yet to pick up new seasons of R.J. Decker (Season 1 ongoing), Scrubs (Season 10 ongoing), and Shifting Gears for Season 2.

Still to be determined are the futures of unscripted programs like The 0,000 Pyramid, American Idol (currently airing Season 24), America’s Funniest Home Videos (currently airing Season 36), Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelorette, Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Jeopardy! (currently airing Season 4), Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, The Golden Bachelor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, The Greatest Average American, Jeopardy! Masters, Match Game, Press Your Luck, Shark Tank (Season 17 currently airing), What Would You Do?, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Canceled ABC Shows

At this time, ABC has not canceled any titles.

New ABC Shows

ABC has ordered two pilots for the fall so far:

The Rookie: North: The second spinoff of The Rookie will film its pilot in Vancouver, with Jay Ellis and Chris Sullivan starring.

Do You Want Kids?: The single-camera comedy series follows a married couple who have a kid in one universe but none in another. It stars Rachel Bloom, Dan Gregor, and Trent O’Donnell, and executive-producing the series are Steven Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk, and Jeff Mortin.

ABC Fall 2026 Premiere Dates

Premiere dates for the network have not yet been revealed, but stay tuned.

ABC Fall 2026 Schedule

The full fall schedule has yet to be announced.

ABC Fall 2026 Special Programming

Stay tuned for details about what holiday, sports, and other special programming will be coming to the network this fall.

ABC Fall 2026 News

‘The Rookie’ Renewed for Season 9

‘Will Trent’ Returning for Season 5: All the Details

‘High Potential’: Will Steve Howey Return as Captain Wagner? What We Know About His Season 3 Role

When Will ‘High Potential’ Return for Season 3? Everything We Know So Far

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 23

Will ‘American Idol’ Return for Season 25 in 2027? The Latest Updates

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shocker! Kim Raver & Kevin McKidd to Exit

Will ‘The Bachelorette’ Return After Season 22 Cancellation? What We Know So Far

‘The Rookie: North’ Casts Jay Ellis as Lead — Nathan Fillion Welcomes Him to Spinoff