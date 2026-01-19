If Fire Country returns for its fifth season, it will do so without one of its major players.

Tia Napolitano, who has served as the showrunner for its run so far, is exiting at the end of Season 4, Deadline reports. According to the outlet, she is going to “focus on her own development” — she has a deal with CBS Studios — and they’ll be looking for someone to take over as showrunner “soon,” which bodes well for the future of the show.

“Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer Fire Country, which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a statement (via Deadline). “We’re grateful for all her contributions and tireless work, and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.”

Added Napolitano in her own statement, “I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of Fire Country. All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and of course CBS and CBS Studios. It’s been a beautiful ride!”

But what do we know about the future of Fire Country? Read on for everything we know so far about a fifth season and more.

Is Fire Country renewed for Season 5?

No, but we’re hopeful it will be. After all, the spinoff, Sheriff Country, has been renewed for its second season, to air in 2026-2027, plus there’s the news that they’re looking for a new showrunner, and we’re going to take both as a good sign that CBS is interested in the universe set in Edgewater.

When would Fire Country Season 5 premiere?

It’s too early to say, but chances are, should it return, it would remain a fall show, meaning a September or October 2026 premiere. And given its success on Friday nights, we’d be shocked if it doesn’t continue to air in that 9/8c slot.

Who would be in the Fire Country cast for Season 5?

Fire Country Season 4 stars Max Thieriot as Bode, Kevin Alejandro as Manny, Diane Farr as Sharon, Jordan Calloway as Jake, and Jules Latimer as Eve. The series lost two series regulars between Seasons 3 and 4 in Billy Burke (Vince) and Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela); Vince was killed off, while Gabriela left town. The door is open for Arcila to return, so we’ll have to wait to see if she would return in the fifth season — or if anyone else might be leaving.

What is Fire Country about?

The CBS drama follows Max Thieriot’s Bode from an inmate firefighter at fire camp to Cal Fire firefighter, working alongside his family and friends in the town of Edgewater. It’s inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.