Dick Wolf‘s shows have proven to be a success, and that trend continues with his latest, part of the FBI world.

On Monday, March 23, CBS renewed CIA for a second season. This isn’t too surprising, given it’s doing well for the network. The series premiere, which aired on February 23, was watched by 8.4 million multiplatform viewers — across broadcast and streaming (it’s available on Paramount+) — within seven days.

CIA has also improved its time period viewership by 39% from last fall with its first three episodes (February 23, March 2, and March 9). It also wins the time slot versus its competition (The Rookie on ABC and The Voice on NBC).

Read on for everything we know so far about CIA Season 2.

When was CIA renewed for Season 2?

CIA received the Season 2 pickup on Monday, March 23, just ahead of its fifth episode airing that night.

When will CIA Season 2 premiere?

That has yet to be announced. It could remain a midseason show, putting a premiere date in January 2027 (the delay to February this year for CBS’ midseason lineup was due to the Olympics), or it could move to the fall and start in September or October 2026. We don’t expect CBS to move it off of Mondays after FBI either, so it could remain in its 10/9c slot.

What is CIA about?

As the official description reads, “When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear — their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

Ahead of the series premiere, as part of TV Insider’s in-depth digital cover, showrunner Mike Weiss told us, “Colin’s bringing … a very dark recent trauma and operation that went bad, a person he cares about deeply died. And so he’s not just like a brooding secretive guy. He’s actually wounded and over the course of the first season, Bill, at first on his own and then working with Colin, is going to help him get to the truth of what really happened one year ago in the Philippines. And it’s going to bond the two of them together as friends and they’re going to be able to move together into Season 2 on much more equal footing.”

Who’s in the CIA cast?

CIA stars Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass, Nick Gehlfuss as FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman, Necar Zadegan as CIA’s Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, and Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.