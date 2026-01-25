Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was a man of few words on the mothership for 19 seasons. But with NCIS: Origins, we’re getting to see parts of his life we either barely heard about or never knew existed. And the good news is we’ll get to learn a lot more.

The NCIS prequel was on the list of 10 shows that CBS renewed in January, along with the others in the franchise. Below, we take a look at everything we know so far about NCIS: Origins Season 3, from the cast to a premiere date and more.

Is NCIS: Origins renewed for Season 3?

Yes! CBS renewed NCIS: Origins for Season 3 on Thursday, January 22. It is one of 16 shows already on its schedule for next season.

When will NCIS: Origins Season 3 premiere?

So far, all we know is it will be airing in the 2026-2027 season. Beyond that, an exact premiere date has yet to be announced. But chances are it will remain a fall show and therefore premiere in either late September or early October. And given the success of NCIS Tuesdays, we could see CBS continuing to air all three shows together next season.

Who’s in the NCIS: Origins Season 3 cast?

NCIS: Origins Season 2 stars Austin Stowell (Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard “Randy” Randolf). We’ll have to wait to see if they all stick around for Season 3.

What’s NCIS: Origins about?

The NCIS prequel follows Gibbs’ early days at NIS, working for Mike Franks and alongside his team. As the show tracks them tackling cases, it also delves into their personal lives.

We also know that the agency’s name change is coming — the series started in 1991 and that happens in December 1992 — so that is going to be part of the show at some point.

“We intend to stick with canon, and also we know that the name change is coming and it’s going be part of our story,” executive producer David J. North told TV Insider in October 2025.

What are the statuses of the other NCIS shows?

The mothership NCIS and international NCIS: Sydney have both been renewed for their 24th and fourth seasons, respectively.