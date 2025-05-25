Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

It’s not often you know your favorite show will be sticking around for a while, but such is the case with FBI. The CBS drama received a multi-season renewal near the end of its sixth season in April 2024.

That renewal takes the show through Season 9. “The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement at the time of the news. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

Read on for everything we know about what’s to come for FBI, from when the ninth season could premiere to who could still be in the cast then and more.

When will FBI Season 9 premiere?

It will air as part of the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

The drama is usually part of CBS’s fall schedule; the only times it didn’t premiere a new season in September or October were 2020 (due to COVID) and 2024 (due to the writers and actors’ strikes). Barring anything major like those events causing delays, we’d expect FBI Season 9 to be part of the fall 2026 schedule. It’s too early to say what it will be paired with, however. FBI is moving nights, to Mondays at 9/8c, following an hour comedy block (The Neighborhood and DMV), and before the new offshoot in its universe, CIA, for Season 8. We’ll have to wait to see if that lineup remains the same the following year.

Who will be in the FBI Season 9 cast?

For now, we can only speculate that the main cast could remain the same. When Season 7 ended, it starred Missy Peregrym (Maggie), Zeeko Zaki (OA), Jeremy Sisto (Jubal), Alana De La Garza (Isobel), and John Boyd (Scola). Emily Alabi recurred at the end of Season 7 as Scola’s new partner, Dani Rhodes.

The Season 7 finale did end with Isobel collapsing — and not having a pulse! — after suffering a head injury during an explosion earlier that she did not get medical attention for, so we’re going to have to wait for the Season 8 premiere to find out if she survived.

What will FBI Season 9 be about?

Beyond the usual cases-of-the-week for the agents, it’s impossible to say this early.

Is there an FBI Season 9 trailer?

No, it’s way too early.