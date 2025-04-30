We’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see Criminal Minds‘ Matthew Gray Gubler back on CBS. His new drama has gotten an update.

Gubler is returning in one of the new shows that CBS has ordered to series, Einstein, and it was originally set to be part of the 2025-2026 season. Read on for everything we know about when it will premiere, who’s joining Matthew Gray Gubler in the cast, and more.

When is the Einstein premiere date?

Originally, it was ordered to series for the 2025-2026 season on April 22, 2025. However, just one week later, on April 27, CBS announced that it will be holding it until the 2026-2026 season. This isn’t the first time the network ordered a show to series well in advance: Sheriff Country, the Fire Country spinoff, was on May 2, 2024, for the 2025-2026 season.

What is Einstein about?

The series is described as a “drama with comedic tones.” It follows the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein, who spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.

Who’s in the Einstein cast with Matthew Gray Gubler?

So far, the only other cast member announced is Rosa Salazar.

Gubler’s Lewis Einstein, the great grandson of Albert Einstein, is a popular professor at Princeton…when he actually shows up for class. Irreverent and misguided, Lewis’ genius and famous name weighs heavily on him but using his gift to help solve homicides may- finally- offer his life some direction and purpose.

Rosa Salazar’s Veronica “Ronni” Paris is a Detective Inspector for the New Jersey State Police, who went into law enforcement after the death of her husband. Sharp and disciplined, Ronni demands a lot from her colleagues and even more from herself and feels conflicted about working with Professor Einstein.

Is there an Einstein trailer?

Not yet! And with it delayed to the 2026-2027 season, it will likely be some time before there is one.