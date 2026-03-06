‘Boston Blue’: Will Baez Move to Boston Full-Time in Season 2?

What To Know The creators of Boston Blue tease the possibility of Marisa Ramirez becoming a series regular in Season 2 of the Blue Bloods spinoff.

Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) finally got together, but Danny’s sudden move to Boston in Boston Blue threw them into a long-distance relationship that neither of the New York natives expected. The struggles of long-distance have been depicted in Season 1 of the Blue Bloods spinoff in scenes where Baez has made it clear that she doesn’t want to leave her home. At the same time, longtime Blue Bloods fans are eager to see Ramirez more often in this series. With Boston Blue renewed, what are the chances that Ramirez will be a series regular in Season 2?

We asked the creators of Boston Blue, Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, this question directly.

“That is a distinct possibility, yes,” Sonnier tells us.

Sonnier adds that Danny and Baez both living in Boston “is a possibility.” Margolis adds, “Crazier things have happened.”

In Boston Blue, Danny takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD Detective Lena Silver, Police Superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Danny has already committed himself to the BPD by turning in his NYPD badge and taking on cases as a lead detective. As he and Sean continue to make a life for themselves in Beantown, viewers will also learn more about the Silver family. The Reagans and Silvers will be getting a visit from Pop Reagan (Len Cariou) in an April episode, and Holly Robinson Peete will make her debut as Mae’s sister, Jill, later this season. Margolis and Sonnier also teased to TV Insider that Jamie (Will Estes), Eddie (Vanessa Ray), and their new baby could appear.

“There is a non-zero percent chance we will see the baby in Season 1 of Boston Blue,” Margolis said.

