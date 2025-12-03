Boston Blue is one of the most-watched new shows of fall 2025, and CBS has officially renewed the Blue Bloods spinoff for a second season. The network renewed Boston Blue and its other new Friday drama, Sheriff Country (a Fire Country spinoff), on Wednesday, December 3.

Boston Blue follows Donnie Wahlberg‘s Blue Bloods character, Danny Reagan, as he and son Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen) make a new life for themselves in Boston. They’ve become close friends with Boston’s prominent law enforcement family, the Silvers, and Danny’s new partner is Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). Six episodes have aired so far, and now we know there will be more.

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment. “These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives, and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera that make these series truly stand out.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Boston Blue Season 2.

When does Boston Blue Season 2 premiere?

According to CBS, Boston Blue Season 2 will premiere in the 2026-2027 season.

Who is in the Boston Blue Season 2 cast?

In addition to Wahlberg, Martin-Green, and Amonsen, Boston Blue stars Gloria Reuben (Mae Silver), Maggie Lawson (Sarah Silver), Marcus Scribner (Jonah Silver), and Ernie Hudson (Reverend Edwin Peters). Blue Bloods‘ Marisa Ramirez has also guest-starred as Detective Maria Baez in three episodes so far. Bridget Moynahan reprised her role as Erin Reagan-Boyle in the series premiere.

Danny and Baez are finally in a romantic relationship in this series, but the long-distance relationship struggles are starting to take a toll.

When are new episodes of Boston Blue?

Boston Blue airs on Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. The Season 1 midseason finale airs on Friday, December 19. It will be on a longer break between the midseason finale and the premiere. After the December 19 episode, Boston Blue will be on a break until Friday, February 27. (See the 2026 midseason premiere schedule here.)

Boston Blue premiered on October 17. The Blue Bloods series finale aired in December 2024. According to CBS, Boston Blue averaged 8 million viewers in Nielsen Live + 7 multiplatform, with streaming alone up +87% from Blue Bloods last Fall, and is consistently a time period winner at 10/9c on Fridays.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS