‘Boston Blue’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS — When Does It Premiere?

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green for 'Boston Blue'
Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS

Boston Blue is one of the most-watched new shows of fall 2025, and CBS has officially renewed the Blue Bloods spinoff for a second season. The network renewed Boston Blue and its other new Friday drama, Sheriff Country (a Fire Country spinoff), on Wednesday, December 3.

Boston Blue follows Donnie Wahlberg‘s Blue Bloods character, Danny Reagan, as he and son Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen) make a new life for themselves in Boston. They’ve become close friends with Boston’s prominent law enforcement family, the Silvers, and Danny’s new partner is Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). Six episodes have aired so far, and now we know there will be more.

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment. “These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives, and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera that make these series truly stand out.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Boston Blue Season 2.

When does Boston Blue Season 2 premiere?

According to CBS, Boston Blue Season 2 will premiere in the 2026-2027 season.

Who is in the Boston Blue Season 2 cast?

Where Is ‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Andrew Terraciano After 'Boston Blue' Recast Sean Reagan?
Related

Where Is ‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Andrew Terraciano After 'Boston Blue' Recast Sean Reagan?

In addition to Wahlberg, Martin-Green, and Amonsen, Boston Blue stars Gloria Reuben (Mae Silver), Maggie Lawson (Sarah Silver), Marcus Scribner (Jonah Silver), and Ernie Hudson (Reverend Edwin Peters). Blue Bloods‘ Marisa Ramirez has also guest-starred as Detective Maria Baez in three episodes so far. Bridget Moynahan reprised her role as Erin Reagan-Boyle in the series premiere.

Danny and Baez are finally in a romantic relationship in this series, but the long-distance relationship struggles are starting to take a toll.

When are new episodes of Boston Blue?

Boston Blue airs on Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. The Season 1 midseason finale airs on Friday, December 19. It will be on a longer break between the midseason finale and the premiere. After the December 19 episode, Boston Blue will be on a break until Friday, February 27. (See the 2026 midseason premiere schedule here.)

Boston Blue premiered on October 17. The Blue Bloods series finale aired in December 2024. According to CBS, Boston Blue averaged 8 million viewers in Nielsen Live + 7 multiplatform, with streaming alone up +87% from Blue Bloods last Fall, and is consistently a time period winner at 10/9c on Fridays.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

Boston Blue key art
Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg

Sonequa Martin-Green

Sonequa Martin-Green

Ernie Hudson

Ernie Hudson

Mika Amonsen

Mika Amonsen

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Maggie Lawson

Maggie Lawson

Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Series

2025–

TV14

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Boston Blue ›

Boston Blue

Donnie Wahlberg

Ernie Hudson

Gloria Reuben

Maggie Lawson

Marcus Scribner

Marisa Ramirez

Mika Amonsen

Sonequa Martin-Green




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in the
1
Is ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Coming Back for Season 3? Here’s What We Know So Far
Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 8
2
‘NCIS’ Starts Teasing Major Vance Storyline That Could Affect Everyone
Leah Lewis
3
‘Matlock’ Star Leah Lewis Returns to Filming After David Del Rio Firing
Lori Loughlin in Disputing Hearts
4
Lori Loughlin Returning to ‘WCTH’ — Why Did Abigail Stanton Leave?
David Genat in Deal or No Deal Island - Season 2 - 'Snakes in the Grass'
5
Did David Genat’s Massive Win Cause ‘Deal or No Deal Island’s Cancellation?