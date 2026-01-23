Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) will be helping more people. Tracker is one of 10 shows that CBS recently announced is returning after this season.

On Thursday, January 22, CBS revealed that it already has 16 shows on its schedule for the 2026-2027 season, and the hit drama, the #1 series, is among them. Read on for everything we know so far about Tracker Season 4, from the cast to the premiere date, and more.

Is Tracker renewed for Season 4?

Yes! On Thursday, January 22, CBS renewed Tracker for its fourth season. It wasn’t much of a surprise — the show has been a success since its debut in 2024.

When will Tracker Season 4 premiere?

That has yet to be announced. It’s also too early; we won’t find out until after the current season finishes airing. But it will be part of the 2026-2027 season, and given how well it’s been doing on Sunday nights, we imagine it will keep leading it off at 8/7c. (It returns from its midseason break on March 1.)

Who’s in the Tracker Season 4 cast?

With Abby McEnany and Eric Graise‘s exits between seasons, the current series regulars are only Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene. But there is a strong recurring and guest cast on this show, due to its nature and Colter helping people in different places each episode.

Chris Lee and Cassady McClincy Zhang are currently recurring as Randy and Mel, both working out of Reenie’s (Rene) office alongside her. Plus, Jensen Ackles (Russell), Melissa Roxburgh (Dory), and Brent Sexton (Keaton) are also among the recurring guest stars.

What’s Tracker about?

Tracker follows rewardist Colter Shaw as he travels around the country using his skills to find those who are missing (as well as the occasional dog) and collect the rewards. At the same time, he’s dealing with his own personal mystery involving his father’s death and family’s past.