Elsbeth Tascioni has more cases to solve. Elsbeth has been renewed for Season 4 at CBS. It’s one of 10 shows renewed by the network on Thursday, January 22.

Returning for CBS’s 2026-2027 season are Tracker (Season 4), #1 comedy George & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 3), Matlock (Season 3), Elsbeth (Season 4), Fire Country (Season 5), NCIS (Season 24), NCIS: Origins (Season 3), NCIS: Sydney (Season 4), Survivor (Season 51), and The Amazing Race (Season 39).

These series join the previously announced renewals for Boston Blue (Season 2), Sheriff Country (Season 2), FBI (Season 9), and Ghosts (Season 6). This brings the total number of series ordered for the 2026-2027 season to 16. Additional series orders and renewals will be made at future dates.

Here’s everything we know about Elsbeth‘s future.

Is Elsbeth renewed for Season 4?

Yes, CBS renewed Elsbeth for a fourth season alongside its fellow Thursday night shows, Ghosts, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and Matlock on January 22.

When does Elsbeth Season 4 come out?

Season 4 will premiere in the 2026-2027 broadcast season, likely in the fall, either September or October.

When does Elsbeth return?

Elsbeth Season 3 comes back on Thursday, February 26, at 10/9c, on CBS.

Who is in the Elsbeth cast?

Elsbeth Season 3 stars Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce. Carra Patterson is now a recurring guest star and will continue to recur as Kaya. Sarah Steele from The Good Fight has also been guest-starring as Marissa Gold this season, a mayoral campaign manager for Alec Bloome (Ivan Hernandez).

Elsbeth and Alec have been in a PR relationship orchestrated by Marissa, but they’re actually interested in each other. Ben Levi Ross also recurs as Elsbeth’s son, Teddy, who’s now a journalist. Teddy discovered some suspicious information about Alec in December’s midseason finale, or should we say lack of information. This has raised suspicions about Alec’s claims about his troubled past, a history on which he’s built his entire mayoral campaign. There’s some trouble ahead for Elsbeth with this storyline in Season 3’s second half.

The Season 3 guest stars so far have included Andrew Rannells, Annaleigh Ashford, William Jackson Harper, and more.

Elsbeth, Midseason Return, Thursday, February 26, 10/9c, CBS