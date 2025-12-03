‘Sheriff Country’ Renewed for Season 2

At least one show set in Edgewater will be back next season. CBS renewed Sheriff Country for Season 2 on Wednesday, December 3.

The Fire Country spinoff led by Morena Baccarin is currently ranked #2 among new broadcast series, behind Boston Blue (which the network also picked up for a second outing). This news comes ahead of Episode 7 airing on Friday, December 5.

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives, and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera that make these series truly stand out.”

Sheriff Country has averaged 7.6 million viewers in Nielsen Live + 7 multiplatform numbers. That’s up 33% in that time slot (Fridays at 8/7c) from S.W.A.T.‘s season average last year. Sheriff Country is consistently winning its time period, with it and Boston Blue helping CBS win every Friday night in total viewers since their premieres on Friday, October 17. (They bookend the night’s lineup, which also includes Fire Country.)

Read on for everything we know so far about Sheriff Country Season 2, including a premiere date and more.

When will Sheriff Country Season 2 premiere?

An exact premiere date has yet to be announced, but Sheriff Country Season 2 will air in the 2026-2027 season. If it follows the same pattern as this season, it will premiere in October 2026.

Considering how well it’s doing for CBS on Fridays, we would expect it to remain on that night and in the 8/7c slot, but it’s too soon to tell if that will be the case.

Who’s in the Sheriff Country cast?

Morena Baccarin leads the cast as Sheriff Mickey Fox, a character she originated as in two episodes of Fire Country, both before and after Sheriff Country was ordered to series.

Joining her are Matt Lauria (Nathan Boone), W. Earl Brown (Wes Fox), Christopher Gorham (Travis Fraley), and Michele Weaver (Cassidy Campbell).

Fire Country cast members have already guest-starred on the spinoff over the course of its first six episodes. That includes Max Thieriot (Bode Leone), Diane Farr (Sharon Leone, Mickey’s stepsister), and Kevin Alejandro (Manny Perez).

Sheriff Country is executive produced by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

What is Sheriff Country about?

The series, set in the small town of Edgewater, California, centers on Sheriff Mickey Fox, who “investigates criminal activity while navigating complex family dynamics.”