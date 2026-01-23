‘NCIS’ Is Returning for Season 24

Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas "Nick" Torres, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer in 'NCIS' Season 21 finale - 'Reef Madness'
One of TV’s longest-running series isn’t going anywhere: The NCIS team will continue solving cases.

CBS announced on Thursday, January 22, that it had renewed 10 series, and among them was NCIS. With the series reaching its 500th episode in its 23rd season, that’s not too much of a surprise; the series has remained a hit for the network for over two decades now!

Read on for everything we know so far about NCIS Season 24, from its cast to a possible premiere date and more.

Is NCIS renewed for Season 24?

Yes! NCIS was renewed for Season 24 on Thursday, January 22. That comes after nine episodes of Season 23 aired and in the middle of a hiatus until Tuesday, February 24.

When will NCIS Season 24 premiere?

That has yet to be announced. But it will be part of the 2026-2027 season, and it will most likely remain a fall show, meaning a late September or early October premiere. We also expect it to stay in its Tuesdays at 8/7c slot after moving to Mondays at 9/8c for a few seasons before reclaiming it for 2025-2026.

Who’s in the NCIS Season 24 cast?

NCIS Season 23 stars Sean Murray (as Special Agent Timothy McGee), with Rocky Carroll (as NCIS Director Leon Vance), Gary Cole (as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker), Wilmer Valderrama (as Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres), Brian Dietzen (as Dr. Jimmy Palmer) Diona Reasonover (as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines), and Katrina Law (as Special Agent Jessica Knight). We’ll have to wait and see if everyone returns for Season 24.

What’s NCIS about?

NCIS follows the team of special agents who investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties. As for any Season 24 specifics, that will depend on how Season 23 ends.

What are the statuses of the other NCIS shows?

The prequel NCIS: Origins and international NCIS: Sydney have both been renewed for their third and fourth seasons, respectively. NCIS: Tony & Ziva, following Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo‘s characters, sadly only lasted one season (read what would have happened next here).

