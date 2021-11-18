‘Psych 3’ and a Third ‘Princess Switch,’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Returns, ‘Sex Lives of College Girls,’ A Familiar Voice on ‘Young Sheldon’

Third time’s the charm for the comedy caper Psych and for Netflix’s Princess Switch franchise, each streaming a new movie. A newly promoted Capt. Burnham takes the helm of Star Trek: Discovery in its fourth season. HBO Max reveals The Sex Lives of College Girls in a comedy co-created by Mindy Kaling. Echoes of The Big Bang Theory in Young Sheldon when Howard Wolowitz temporarily takes over narration duties.

Psych 3: This Is Gus

Movie Premiere

The quippy mystery-comedy, a USA Network staple from 2006-14, is back for its third feature-length movie. (Love the punny title, sending up one of NBC’s biggest hits.) Longtime sidekick Gus (Dulé Hill) takes center stage as he heads toward matrimony with his pregnant fiancée (Jazmyn Simon)—but first he and fake psychic Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) have to track down Selena’s estranged hubby. A subplot involves Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) considering his future after his stroke, but we figure as long as Shawn and Gus are in his life, the eye-rolls will keep everyone’s spirits aloft.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Movie Premiere

How many Vanessa Hudgens can one rom-com franchise take? The number appears to be three, with the star reprising her roles as Queen Margaret of Montenaro, lookalike Princess Stacy of Belgravia and Margaret’s very naughty cousin Fiona (introduced in 2020’s Switched Again sequel). This time, Fiona is on their side, enlisted to help retrieve a priceless relic, a caper that teams her with a dashing mystery man from her past. What are the odds another Christmas romance will be kindled?

Star Trek: Discovery

Season Premiere

“Let’s fly!” This is the watchcry of Discovery’s newly promoted Capt. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) as a fourth season of the Trek spinoff gets underway. The crew’s initial mission, dropping gifts of precious dilithium on planets once isolated during “the Burn,” makes for a fun cold open. But a distress call soon introduces a daunting new threat to the Federation, when they’re confronted by a powerful Anomaly that deeply affects one of Burnham’s newer crewmates. And while everyone recognizes what a hero Burnham is, her leadership abilities are challenged by the Federation’s new president, warning the new Captain that risking the many for the few isn’t always a viable policy.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Series Premiere

Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever) moves from high school to higher education—make that sex education—as co-creator (with Justin Noble) of a new comedy about four very different college roomies at a prestigious New England university. It’s as much about friendship as raging hormones as we get to know jock Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), who’s a bit too close to her soccer coach, closeted trust-fund city girl Leighton (Renée Rapp), randy aspiring comedian Bela (Amrit Kaur) and naïve scholarship student Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet).

Young Sheldon

8/7c

In a fun nod to the show’s The Big Bang Theory origins, adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) not-so-graciously shares narration duties with his long-suffering friend Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg in voice-over)—because the subject of the week is Howard’s specialty: engineering. In particular, young Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) first college engineering class, where he engages in a battle of wills with the unyielding Professor Boucher (Bosch’s Lance Reddick, not typically seen in comedy). Reba McEntire returns in a subplot as Dale’s (Craig T. Nelson) ex-wife June, stuck in a chair with a cast and needing a little help from her friends, including “Meemaw” Connie (Annie Potts), now Dale’s main squeeze.

