‘Law & Order’ Returns, ‘Grey’s Crossover Crisis, All in the ‘Ghosts’ Family, New Frontier for ‘Discovery’

After 12 years, NBC revives the original Law & Order format with some new and familiar faces. Grey’s Anatomy resolves its December cliffhanger involving Dr. Owen Hunt in a crossover with Station 19. New CBS hit comedy Ghosts provides some insight into Native American spirit Sasappis, with a glimpse of his (and the actor’s) father. Star Trek: Discovery is “going where no one has gone before”—beyond the galactic barrier.

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Law & Order

Season Premiere 8/7c

One of the Shows That Changed Television, Dick Wolf’s bifurcated procedural that begat a cottage industry, returns after a 12-year absence with its ripped-from-the-headlines approach undiminished. Sam Waterston leads the cast as DA Jack McCoy, and veteran Det. Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson, post-black-ish) is now paired with combative Det. Frank Cosgrove (Burn Notice’s Jeffrey Donovan) as they investigate the murder of an entertainer (Broadway star Norm Lewis) whose rap (rape) sheet echoes that of a former “America’s dad.” As the formula dictates, the police hand off the story to the prosecutors at midpoint, introducing Homeland’s Hugh Dancy as ADA Nolan Price, who makes a high-minded decision that could hurt the case he’s taking to court with ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi). Thursdays on NBC are now wall-to-wall Law & Order, with the rebooted original followed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9/8c), where Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) consider taking their relationship public; and Law & Order: Organized Crime (10/9c), with the squad handling a series of bomb threats.

Grey’s Anatomy

9/8c

Back from a two-month hiatus, the long-running medical drama crosses over with first-responder spinoff Station 19 (8/7c) as both crews tend to a fallen colleague: Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), who in December’s literal cliffhanger was last seen sliding down a ravine inside a car. In the first hour, the Station 19 team (now working under a new chief) comes to Owen’s rescue, and in the second hour, his Grey Sloan colleagues try to save him. It’s a busy hour at the Seattle hospital, with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) also working to keep alive her Parkinson’s mentor and trial subject, Dr. Hamilton (Peter Gallagher), while Levi (Jake Borelli) reels from losing a patient using the “Webber Method” and Link (Chris Carmack) confronts Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) about her relationship with Parkinson’s lab partner Kai (E.R. Rightmaster).

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Ghosts

9/8c

The more we watch, the more we learn about the colorful ghosts in this first-rate comedy. The focus now falls on Native American spirit Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), who was destined to be a storyteller before his untimely passing centuries ago. He hopes to use his way with words and images to help Sam (Rose McIver) polish the B&B’s website, but complications ensue. In flashbacks, Zaragoza’s father Gregory Zaragoza portrays Sasappis’ father, Naxasi. Another bonding exercise is threatened when Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) abandons his hoops-watching ghost buddy Pete (Richie Moriarty) for a flesh-and-blood alternative, and the former scoutmaster can’t see how much hippie ghost and fellow basketball fan Flower (Sheila Carrasco) wants to get in on the game.

Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery

“Frontiers are always cool,” remarks Saru (Doug Jones) as the Discovery crew prepares to enter uncharted territory—or as Capt. Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) puts it, “Going where no one has gone before.” If that’s not a classic Star Trek moment, what is? The ship’s risky mission: traversing the Galactic Barrier in an attempt to make first contact with the unknown species behind the destructive anomaly (now threatening Earth). Rogue fugitives Book (David Ajala) and Tarka (Shawn Doyle) are on their own quest, which brings back painful and hopeful memories for Tarka, whose reckless actions may have endangered the entire galaxy.

Inside Thursday TV: