With an engagement comes a slew of requirements and responsibilities, as we’ll be seeing on Star Trek: Discovery for Saru (Doug Jones) and T’Rina (Tara Rosling) in the April 11 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.



Saru is the one to bring up that he has something he wishes to discuss of a personal nature, regarding their engagement announcement, with T’Rina. “I reviewed the draft and there is one phrase which I believe may warrant reconsideration: the handsome and erudite Captain Saru,” he explains. “If it embarrasses you, we will remove it,” T’Rina says, adding, “but it is accurate to say that you are both.” Is there anything else he’d like to change? Otherwise, she’ll send it out within the day. Watch the full video above for his answer.

The couple may be going strong, but they will have political matters to navigate looking ahead. In this next episode, his first day as ambassador—he shared a sweet goodbye with Captain Michael Burnham in Episode 2, one both Jones and Sonequa Martin-Green recalled fondly to us they enjoyed filming since both love that relationship—is complicated by his engagement to T’Rina.

But Jones told us that he thinks it’s harder for T’Rina to navigate the challenges that they’ll be facing because “she has more at stake diplomatically and politically because of her position as president of her planet and how things will look, how will her people respond to her relationship to an outsider, which I am in her culture. And so how is that going to affect her diplomacy?”

Also coming up in the next episode, the third of the final season, titled “Jinaal,” on Trill, Captain Burnham, Book (David Ajala), and Culber (Wilson Cruz) must pass a dangerous test to prove themselves worthy of the next clue. Plus, Adira (Blu del Barrio) reconnects with Gray (Ian Alexander).

Star Trek: Discovery, Thursdays, Paramount+