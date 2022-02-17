Figure Skating at the Olympics, Explosive Sci-Fi on ‘Discovery’ and ‘Wolves,’ Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s ‘Foodie’ Fun, Frontier Stories

Typically one of the biggest audience draws of the Winter Olympics, the Women’s Figure Skating free skate final round takes place under a cloud. Pivotal confrontations fuel must-see episodes of sci-fi adventures Star Trek: Discovery and Raised by Wolves. Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson challenges the Fast Foodies crew to recreate a monster sandwich. Cable’s INSP channel profiles legendary explorers and mountain men in the Old West.

Getty

Winter Olympics

The silence was deafening Tuesday in the NBC broadcasting booth when Russian skater Kamila Valieva (about whom they’d gushed during the team competition) took the ice in the Women’s Figure Skating short program, despite having tested positive for a banned substance. As the Free Skate competition ensues, she’s the favorite to win—but there will be no medal ceremony, placing the entire event under an unfortunate cloud. If you didn’t watch it live at daybreak on Peacock, the skating can be streamed on replay or you can wait for the prime-time package on NBC, which also features live coverage of the halfpipe final in Women’s Freestyle Skiing. Other events covered by NBC, USA, CNBC, streamed live (with replay options) on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app include Women’s Alpine and Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Freestyle and Nordic Combined Skiing, Women’s Speed Skating, Men’s Hockey semifinals and Curling. For complete listings by sport of what and where to watch and when, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.

Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery

The situation is beyond tense in a pivotal chapter of the outer-space spinoff when Capt. Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) takes Discovery in pursuit of her rogue lover, Book (David Ajala), and loose-cannon scientist Ruon Tarka (Shawn Doyle). They’ve fled with the purloined spore drive on a forbidden mission to destroy the mysterious anomaly that blew up Book’s home planet. Burnham is joined by a familiar face, who’s ordered to keep her in check because of her conflict of interest, and as the ships play an exciting game of cat and mouse, the rest of the crew scrambles to find a peaceful way out of this situation.

Cam Makin/HBO Max

Raised by Wolves

Change comes quickly to the planet Kepler-22b in a momentous episode of the sci-fi drama, changing the tenuous balance of power in the Tropical Zone. When an alarming medical emergency brings android Mother (Amanda Collin) face to face with her nemesis Marcus (Travis Fimmel) to save the life of someone both cherish, the aftermath forces a confrontation between Mother and the all-powerful AI known as The Trust (reminiscent of the Mighty and Powerful Oz of yore). Also on HBO Max: the Season 1 finale of superhero action-comedy Peacemaker, with the appropriately jokey title “It’s Cow or Never.”

truTV

Fast Foodies

10/9c

Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson mixes martinis—“How dirty do you like it?”—as he gets in the spirit of the humorous cooking competition. He challenges master chefs Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland to create their own versions of his favorite fast-food treat: Schlotszsky’s Original sandwich, a crispy sourdough bun stuffed with a ton of deli meat. Not to be watched on an empty stomach.

Into the Wild Frontier

Series Premiere 8/7c

Meet the rugged explorers and mountain men who helped settle the Old West in a series using dramatic recreations to tell their legendary stories. Several of the names will be familiar to all—Daniel Boone, Kit Carson—but Frontier opens with a profile of the lesser-known John Colter, regarded as America’s first survivalist. A hunter and scout for the Lewis and Clark expedition—the explorers named Colter Creek (now Idaho’s Potlatch River) in his honor—Colter chose to stay in the wilderness, discovering Yellowstone’s hot springs and geysers and surviving a grueling encounter with the Blackfoot tribe.

