‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Outlander’ & More Shows Missing From SDCC — Which Could Be Back?

Meredith Jacobs
Doctor Who, Star Trek: Discovery, Outlander
James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America; Marni Grossman/Paramount+; Starz

San Diego Comic-Con was officially back this past weekend, with the first in-person convention over the summer in three years, but while most of our favorite shows were in attendance, there were some glaring absences.

AMC brought two Walking Dead shows — and there are a few spinoffs on deck that could attend in the future — but there was one we usually see that wasn’t present. Riverdale was supposed to be attending but canceled. And we missed two Hall H staples on Sunday, Doctor Who and Supernatural (which ended in November 2020, but does have a spinoff coming).

Scroll down as we take a look at the shows we missed at Comic-Con (and might not have been there for COVID safety with shows in production) and whether we could see them in 2023.

Crisis on Infinite Earths on The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

Arrowverse

While TV Insider did speak with Superman & Lois Elizabeth Tulloch, there were no Arrowverse panels at SDCC. However, such has been the case since the introduction of DC Fandome, so chances are that will continue to be true. (Plus, we can’t help but wonder if the upcoming ninth season might be The Flash‘s last.)

Karl Urban, Antony Starr in The Boys
Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Boys

The Prime Video series was in attendance at Comic-Con in 2019, as well as virtually in 2020. Season 3 wrapped on July 8, so it may simply be a matter of when SDCC took place this year. The Boys could be back at Comic-Con in the future, depending on when seasons are released.

Mandip Gill, Jodie Whittaker, John Bishop in Doctor Who
James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

Doctor Who

We did expect to see an SDCC panel for Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Doctor (though that could still be coming at New York Comic Con). Given how much of a tradition it’s been to have Doctor Who in Hall H, we do think it will be back, especially with the 60th anniversary special coming in fall 2023.

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, Lennie James as Morgan Jones in Fear the Walking Dead
Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC brought The Walking Dead for its final panel with Season 11C debuting in October as well as the new anthology Tales of the Walking Dead (premiering in August). But missing was Fear the Walking Dead, which wasn’t a surprise given its seventh season ended in June. It’s hard to imagine AMC not bringing it next year, depending on timing for its eighth season and talent availability, given that it won’t have TWD anymore (though there are still more spinoffs coming).

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan in Outlander
Starz

Outlander

With the Starz drama currently in production on its seventh season in Scotland — and no premiere date announced yet — we weren’t surprised there wasn’t a panel in San Diego. Whether we see another Comic-Con panel may depend on when Season 7 airs and if there’s another one after that.

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in Riverdale
Michael Courtney/The CW

Riverdale

The CW drama was originally announced to have a panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (before it was canceled), and it would have been its last, since the show is ending with its upcoming seventh season. So it won’t be back in the future.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek Discoverey
Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery

While Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe had three back-to-back panels for Picard, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds, what was missing was Discovery. (There’s still New York!) With Discovery currently in production on its fifth season, Picard ending with its third season in 2023, Lower Decks‘ third season premiering in August, and Strange New Worlds having just ended its first season (and introduced Paul Wesley as Kirk!), the lineup made sense. But we expect to see Discovery in San Diego in the future.

Drake Rodger as John, Meg Donnelly as Mary, Nida Khurshid as Latika and Jojo Fleites as Carlos in The Winchesters
Matt Miller/The CW

Supernatural via The Winchesters

Now, Supernatural may have ended two years ago, but the prequel, The Winchesters, is part of the fall lineup, so it’s a bit of a surprise that there wasn’t a panel for it. If it gets a second season, we wouldn’t be surprised if it joins the Comic-Con lineup in 2023.

