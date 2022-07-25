San Diego Comic-Con was officially back this past weekend, with the first in-person convention over the summer in three years, but while most of our favorite shows were in attendance, there were some glaring absences.

AMC brought two Walking Dead shows — and there are a few spinoffs on deck that could attend in the future — but there was one we usually see that wasn’t present. Riverdale was supposed to be attending but canceled. And we missed two Hall H staples on Sunday, Doctor Who and Supernatural (which ended in November 2020, but does have a spinoff coming).

Scroll down as we take a look at the shows we missed at Comic-Con (and might not have been there for COVID safety with shows in production) and whether we could see them in 2023.