There are few things more frustrating as a TV viewer than your favorite show ending with not just a few loose ends but a major cliffhanger. Such was the case for more than a few canceled shows from the 2023-2024 broadcast TV season.

The good news? For some of those cliffhangers, we’ve gotten scoop on what would have come next if the show had been renewed since the creative teams behind those shows had started planning; while in some cases, they were able to craft a series vs. season finale ending, others could not. For example, Star Trek: Discovery was able to go back to film an epilogue that revealed the future of not just the show but its main character. And So Help Me Todd‘s creator had the rest of the series (five more seasons!) planned out, and he shared those plans with TV Insider.

Scroll down as we take a look at what we know about what would have happened next on those and more canceled TV shows from the 2023-2024 season.