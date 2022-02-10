‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Returns, NFL Honors, ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood,’ ‘The Girl Before’

Resuming its fourth season after a six-week hiatus, Star Trek: Discovery presents its captain with a tough choice between love and duty. In advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the NFL season’s MVPs are honored in a prime-time ceremony. Streaming highlights include a revival on BET+ of the reality-show spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood and the HBO Max thriller The Girl Before.

Star Trek: Discovery

After a six-week break, the Star Trek spinoff is back in action with Capt. Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) reeling from her main man Book (David Ajala) going rogue alongside arrogant scientist Tarka (Shawn Doyle). They’ve fled in Book’s ship with the spore drive prototype on a mission to destroy the gravitational anomaly that destroyed Book’s home planet. (So much for the Federation’s plans to try diplomacy first on the unknown species that developed this destructive force.) Burnham must weigh duty over love as she defies orders to track down the fugitive duo at a renegade trading post, where cage fighting and a high-stakes poker game may decide who wins the day.

HBO MAX

Raised by Wolves

A more haunting sci-fi fable continues with Mother (Amanda Collin) on a search-and-destroy mission of her own: to take down the giant serpent (referred to as “No. 7”) she birthed in the Season 1 finale. When their paths cross, will she be able to kill the beast or will her maternal instincts kick in? Elsewhere on the planet, Marcus (Travis Fimmel) grows his army of Sol believers at the expense of Father’s (Abubakar Salim) pride.

Getty

NFL Honors

9/8c

Keegan Michael-Key hosts the annual ceremony, for the first time held on the Thursday before the Super Bowl, from the YouTube Theater at L.A.’s SoFi Entertainment District, where all eyes will be on the Bengals-Rams matchup come Sunday. Find out who gets named the season’s MVP (odds favor Aaron Rodgers for a second year) as well as Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year and Rookies, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 among other accolades.

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Season Premiere

Kevin Hart and the rest of his Hollywood gang return after six years for a limited-run revival of the reality-show spoof, sending up the Real Housewives franchise with their own take on married male celebs trying (and often failing) to climb Tinseltown’s social ladder. Also back as fictionalized versions of themselves: Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke and Jackie Long.

FOX

Call Me Kat

9/8c

Cue up Your Cheating Heart on the jukebox. When Randi (Kyla Pratt) spots Sheila’s (Swoosie Kurtz) boyfriend spending time with another woman, she and Kat (Mayim Bialik) go snooping, wondering whether they should clue in Kat’s mom. How could this go wrong?

The Girl Before

Series Premiere

The Morning Show’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in a four-part thriller (available for binge-watching) as Jane, whose gorgeous new minimalist home—designed by a mysterious architect (Selma’s David Oyelowo)—becomes more of a prison when she must abide by the builder’s rules. Only then does she learn what happened to the previous occupant, aka “the girl before” (Jessica Plummer).

Inside Thursday TV: