‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Returns, NFL Honors, ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood,’ ‘The Girl Before’
Resuming its fourth season after a six-week hiatus, Star Trek: Discovery presents its captain with a tough choice between love and duty. In advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the NFL season’s MVPs are honored in a prime-time ceremony. Streaming highlights include a revival on BET+ of the reality-show spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood and the HBO Max thriller The Girl Before.
Star Trek: Discovery
After a six-week break, the Star Trek spinoff is back in action with Capt. Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) reeling from her main man Book (David Ajala) going rogue alongside arrogant scientist Tarka (Shawn Doyle). They’ve fled in Book’s ship with the spore drive prototype on a mission to destroy the gravitational anomaly that destroyed Book’s home planet. (So much for the Federation’s plans to try diplomacy first on the unknown species that developed this destructive force.) Burnham must weigh duty over love as she defies orders to track down the fugitive duo at a renegade trading post, where cage fighting and a high-stakes poker game may decide who wins the day.
Raised by Wolves
A more haunting sci-fi fable continues with Mother (Amanda Collin) on a search-and-destroy mission of her own: to take down the giant serpent (referred to as “No. 7”) she birthed in the Season 1 finale. When their paths cross, will she be able to kill the beast or will her maternal instincts kick in? Elsewhere on the planet, Marcus (Travis Fimmel) grows his army of Sol believers at the expense of Father’s (Abubakar Salim) pride.
NFL Honors
Keegan Michael-Key hosts the annual ceremony, for the first time held on the Thursday before the Super Bowl, from the YouTube Theater at L.A.’s SoFi Entertainment District, where all eyes will be on the Bengals-Rams matchup come Sunday. Find out who gets named the season’s MVP (odds favor Aaron Rodgers for a second year) as well as Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year and Rookies, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 among other accolades.
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Kevin Hart and the rest of his Hollywood gang return after six years for a limited-run revival of the reality-show spoof, sending up the Real Housewives franchise with their own take on married male celebs trying (and often failing) to climb Tinseltown’s social ladder. Also back as fictionalized versions of themselves: Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke and Jackie Long.
Call Me Kat
Cue up Your Cheating Heart on the jukebox. When Randi (Kyla Pratt) spots Sheila’s (Swoosie Kurtz) boyfriend spending time with another woman, she and Kat (Mayim Bialik) go snooping, wondering whether they should clue in Kat’s mom. How could this go wrong?
The Girl Before
The Morning Show’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in a four-part thriller (available for binge-watching) as Jane, whose gorgeous new minimalist home—designed by a mysterious architect (Selma’s David Oyelowo)—becomes more of a prison when she must abide by the builder’s rules. Only then does she learn what happened to the previous occupant, aka “the girl before” (Jessica Plummer).
Inside Thursday TV:
- Winter Olympics: (8/7c, NBC): Featured sports include live coverage of Women’s Alpine Skiing-Super G and Men’s Snowboard halfpipe final. Other sports featured on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and streaming live (with replay options) on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app include Curling, Cross-Country Skiing, Hockey, Speed Skating, Luge Team Relay and Women’s Skeleton. For complete listings by sport of what to watch, how and when, go to nbcolympics.com.
- grown-ish (10/9c, Freeform): When Nomi’s (Emily Arlook) baby daddy comes back on the scene, she has to decide how much and whether to let him into baby Luna’s life. Followed by a new episode of Single Drunk Female (10:30/9:30c), in which a six-month-sober Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) decides that it’s finally time to try dating again. But when fellow AA member James (Garrick Bernard) tells her she’s “too new” for them to take their friendship to the next level, she embarks on a series of disastrous coffee dates. “I’m not totally sure how my body moves without a gin and tonic coursing through its system,” she admits.
- Total Control (streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+): It’s election day on the Australian political drama, but candidate Alex’s (Deborah Mallman) high hopes are complicated when a family emergency plunges her campaign into chaos. Also streaming on AMC+: the international thriller La Fortuna, in which Alex (Álvaro Mel) heads to Washington to return the treasure, wary of adversary Frank Wild’s (Stanley Tucci) next move.