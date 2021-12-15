18 Former ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Who Took Their Talents to TV (PHOTOS)

Twenty years ago, audiences were introduced to the Harry Potter film franchise when the 2001 book-to-movie adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released.

Since the films wrapped with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011, many of the stars have gone on to grace our TV screens. Including the franchise’s lead Daniel Radcliffe who continues to elicit laughter with his ever-changing roles on TBS‘s Miracle Workers.

The half-hour comedy anthology will be back for a fourth season, but before then, HBO Max is reuniting Radcliffe with his costars in an HBO Max TV special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Ahead of the reunion, we’re taking a look at some of the small-screen parts the stars of Harry Potter have taken on in the years since the films.

Scroll below for a peek into the stars’ TV gigs and stay tuned for the HBO Max reunion special.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Premieres Saturday, January 1, 2022, HBO Max