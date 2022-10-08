There’s “never a dull moment” on Star Trek: Discovery, as the new teaser for Season 5 tells us, nor could the casting ever be described as such.

As part of the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ not only debuted the new video, which you can watch below, but it also announced new casting: Callum Keith Rennie, Elias Toufexis, and Eve Harlow. You can check out photos of the new characters above and below.

Rennie has joined in the series regular role of Rayner. He is a gruff, smart Starfleet Captain who holds a clear line between commander and crew: He leads, they follow. Rayner’s all about the mission, whatever it may be, and he doesn’t do niceties; his feeling is you get the job done and apologize later. He has a storied track record of wartime success, but in times of peace he struggles. Collaboration is not his strong suit. That said, if it serves the greater good he’s willing to learn… but it won’t be easy.

Harlow plays Moll, a former courier turned outlaw, who is highly intelligent and dangerous, with an impressive strategic mind and a sharp wit. She goes into every situation with a clear plan and stays focused and clear-headed on her goal, even when things go awry. She’s not intimidated by Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) or the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, and will face down anyone who stands in her way in order for her to get what she wants.

Toufexis’ L’ak is a former courier turned outlaw, who is tough, impulsive and fiercely protective of his beloved partner, Moll. So long as he knows she’s safe, he doesn’t care about collateral damage or its consequences — a perspective that makes him very dangerous at times and will put him on the opposite side of Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery when they come into conflict.

In Star Trek: Discovery Season five, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Season 5 also stars Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise are co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 5, TBA, Paramount+