Book (David Ajala) may not be able to get through to Moll (Eve Harlow), one of the crew’s foes this season in pursuit of a great power—and also someone he considers all he has left of family, given she’s his mentor’s daughter—but maybe the rest of the final season of Star Trek: Discovery will be a bit easier for him? Not likely.

Not only is there his and Captain Michael Burnham’s (Sonequa Martin-Green) complicated relationship, but the crew’s mission is to find technology from a race of ancient beings called the Progenitors who created life as we know it. Below, Ajala teases what’s ahead for both and more Grudge, plus talks about saying goodbye (or not) to Book and the show.

Book and Michael’s relationship remains so complicated. How does he feel about her at this point?

David Ajala: They will always be in each other’s lives. In what capacity, that will unfold as the series progresses, but these are two individuals who understand each other, who have seen the best and the worst of each other. I hope their relationship will progress and become stronger.

What can you say about what’s next for them? Their professional relationship has been complicated as well.

Absolutely. And behind every great woman is herself. I think Cleveland Booker has no issues whatsoever standing by the side of Captain Michael Burnham and letting her lead. However, I just feel that there’s some wounds which need a bit of TLC to really, really heal, but I think Cleveland Booker will always have deep, unconditional love for Michael Burnham.

What’s coming up in Discovery‘s mission? Because it is quite the mission to put them on for the final season.

It is, and I’m happy that we’ve gone big with this season. One thing I will say is that the moment that Starfleet seem to have a handle and an understanding on the way things are panning out and to be able to kind of intercede at the right moment, another spanner’s thrown into the works, but you guys love the drama.

What can preview about the finale?

I can say that the finale was an absolute joy to film. I can say that we have stumbled upon some legacy stuff. I can also say that there will be tears, but there will also be so much joy.

How will you remember Book and the show?

I will always remember Book as that cheeky chappy who snuck in through the back door to a party he wasn’t invited in, jumped onto the dance floor, started to dance, and became part of the furniture. I was embraced by the other dancers on the dance floor. Cleveland Booker will always be Grudge’s companion.

Grudge is amazing.

She really is. She truly is. And we’ll be seeing a lot more Grudge in this season as well.

How has it been saying goodbye to Book and to the show?

In all honesty, I think you’re probably the first person I’ve said this to: I haven’t said goodbye to Cleveland Booker, and I don’t think I will. If there’s anything I’ve learned from playing this character is the power of selfless love, the power of being intentional behind pursuing something that is greater than yourself, that hopefully should contribute to what is making the world a better place. Cleveland Booker’s definitely made me a better person because he’s given me a perspective to offer people more grace, patience, and kindness.

Could we see you on another Star Trek show going forward?

Stranger things have happened. You never know.

What are you enjoying most about who Book is this season?

I’m enjoying how—not that he needed to at the beginning, but he is a version of himself that’s so stripped down because of life experiences that doesn’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone. I feel that he has a real understated internal peace, which I think is a bit of a life hack. I’m enjoying playing that peace within Cleveland Booker.

I really like the Book and Culber (Wilson Cruz) scenes, too.

Oh, bless. Thank you. That’s some of my favorite stuff, getting to work with Wilson Cruz and just that moment of two friends talking, giving space to each other, nonjudgmental—curious but not judgmental—and just being there for one another. It is a really wonderful friendship, which has blossomed in the most organic way, and I’m really, really happy for it.

And it’s like moments like that I think that make Star Trek stand out because we get so much heart amidst all the sci-fi.

Yeah, I think so, absolutely. It’s such a wonderful balance to be able to have so much heart within a genre which just happens to be science fiction.

Do you have any idea in mind what you want to do next?

I’m in the jungle next. I kid you not. I’m prepping to be in a jungle and I’m very excited to be part of this new special TV series, which is far removed from the world of Star Trek, but I’m equally as excited to work on it.

