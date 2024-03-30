‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Stars Tease How Series Ends for Their Characters

Star Trek: Discovery returns for one final season and one last mission on April 4, and while we still have 10 episodes left with them, we can’t help but wonder how it will end.

After all, this crew has been through a lot over the five seasons, most notably with its captain, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), starting out as a mutineer. Now, she’s the one leading everyone—and the one they all trust—to uncover a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. They’re not the only ones after it, however, and they’ll encounter dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

But with Discovery part of the bigger Star Trek franchise, there is, of course, the question of whether it could continue after this. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman did tell TV Insider that it’s possible. And so we can’t help but hope that we might get to see these characters again after the finale.

We’re also hoping for a possible reunion for Burnham and her brother Spock (Ethan Peck, now on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), and Martin Green says, “I would love that. Let’s keep that open, right? I know we’re in a different timeline now, but yeah, that’s lovely.” Another hope of ours for the captain? A future for her and Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala)—and we’re not alone.

“Yes, there is [hope],” Ajala says. “I don’t think it’s by accident or by chance or by going with the wind. I think these two individuals are driven to always bring out the best in each other.”

Scroll down to see what Martin-Green, Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Ajala, and Blu del Barrio (Adira) have teased about how the series ends for their characters.

Star Trek: Discovery, Fifth and Final Season Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, April 4, Paramount+