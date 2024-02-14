Where No One Has Gone Before For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Star Trek: Discovery Newsletter:

The final adventure for the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery begins soon. Paramount+ has set the premiere date for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 (its last) for April 4.

The first two episodes will be available to stream on premiere day. The rest of the 10-episode final season will drop weekly on the streaming service. (It was announced in March 2023 that the longest-running Star Trek Paramount+ series would be ending with this upcoming season.) Plus, check out the new art for the final season, with the full version of the poster below.

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

The Season 5 cast also includes Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll) are recurring guest stars.

“I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek Discovery is ending,” Martin-Green said in a statement when it was announced the series would be ending. “I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I’m deeply grateful. I’m also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers.”

She continued, “I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of Trek with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of Trek and an entire entertainment platform, and we’ll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here’s to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly… ”

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Martin-Green, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery, Fifth and Final Season Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, April 4, Paramount+